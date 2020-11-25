Middle East & Africa Catalyst Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Production Process, Metal Group, Application, and Country

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The catalyst fertilizers market in the MEA is expected to grow from US$ 126.95 million in 2019 to US$ 149.62 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2027.





The demand for food and food products is continuously increasing in relation with the growth in population, which would surge the growth of the market.Increasing the capacity of fertilizer plants is pushing the need for high performance fertilizer catalysts, which is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.



Consumers' diet habits are also changing due to economic development taking place in various regions and countries.Expanding population and decreasing fertile lands are further accelerating the growth of the fertilizer industry.



This growth in the fertilizer industry is resulting in a rise in demand for ammonia, which is pushing the development of the fertilizer catalyst market.There has been a significant rise in demand for hydrogen gas and other chemicals, which is driving the fertilizer catalyst market.



The strong growth of the worldwide economy and increase in demand for food are expected to fuel the demand for fertilizer catalysts during the forecast period. To fulfill the requirement, farmers & crop growers are looking for the proper solution to increase the crop yield. Catalyst fertilizers help in the same. The yield and conversion of crops depend significantly on catalyst fertilizers, which lead fertilizer plant owners to choose an appropriate catalyst for the reforming process to optimize the overall production. Hence, increasing demand for high-quality crops is accelerating the growth of the market.



In terms of production process, the Haber-Bosch process segment led the catalyst fertilizers market in 2019.The Haber process is also called the Haber–Bosch process, an artificial nitrogen fixation process and is one of the leading industrial procedures for the production of ammonia today. The process converts atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia (NH3) by a reaction with hydrogen using a metal catalyst under the high temperatures and pressures. Before the development of this process, ammonia (NH3) was challenging to produce on an industrial scale, with early methods such as the Birkeland–Eyde process and Frank–Caro process all being highly inefficient. Although the Haber process is mainly utilized to produce fertilizer today, during World War I, it provided Germany with a source of ammonia for the production of explosives, compensating for the Allied Powers' trade blockade on Chilean saltpeter. The Haber–Bosch process relies on catalysts to accelerate the hydrogenation of N2. The catalysts are "heterogeneous," meaning that they are solids that interact on gaseous reagents. The catalyst typically consists of finely divided iron bound to an iron oxide carrier containing promoters, possibly including aluminum oxide, potassium oxide, calcium oxide, and magnesium oxide. All these factors are expected to drive the catalyst fertilizers market.



Saudi Arabia has the largest COVID-19 cases in the Middle East & Africa region, followed by South Africa and the UAE. The UAE was the first country in the Middle East & Africa to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.



The overall MEA catalyst fertilizers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA catalyst fertilizers market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA catalyst fertilizers market. Major players operating in the market include Clariant; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Haldor Topsøe; Johnson Matthey; LKAB Minerals AB; PDIL; Quality Magnetite; QuantumSphere, Inc.; Axens; and Agricen.



