Middle East & Africa Cell Therapy Instruments Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Cell Type ; Process ; End User, and Country

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East and Africa cell therapy instruments market was valued at US$ 398.23 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 899.62 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.







The surge in the number of cell therapy transplantation procedures, growing research and development activities, and rising investments in building production facilities for cell and gene therapy products drive the growth of the Middle East and Africa cell therapy instruments market. However, the low success rate of cell therapies and the high cost of cell-based research is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Cell therapy typically involves the administration of somatic cell preparations by injecting or grafting it into the patient's body for the treatment of diseases or traumatic damages.The procedure is used to cure diabetes, neurological disorders, related injuries, several cancer types, bones and joints, and genetic disorders.



Continuous research and development activities have led to unique cell therapeutic instruments for the improvement of immune system and efficient treatment of genetic disorders.Various market players provide several consumables such as reagent kits and enzymes as well as devices, equipment, and software to perform various cell therapy processes.



The cell therapy products are derived from animals or human cells and thus need to be protected from contamination.The instruments used in cell therapies help provide protection against contamination and allow scaling up of transplantation.



Companies such as Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions; Corning Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; MiltenyiBiotec, LLC; Invetech; and Cytiva (General Electric Company) have introduced various equipment and consumables for the cell therapy procedures.



Various US-based companies have their manufacturing units in the Middle East and African countries; the lockdown imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple countries has affected the supply of instruments in this region. Therefore, many organizations are collaborating with other companies to overcome the adverse effects of the pandemic by using cell therapies for the treatment of COVID 19.



The Middle East and Africa cell therapy instruments market, by product, is segmented into consumables, software, equipment, and systems.The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of cell type, the cell therapy instruments market is segmented into animal cells and human cells. The human cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of process, the Middle East and Africa cell therapy instruments market is segmented into cell processing; cell preservation, distribution, and handling; and process monitoring and quality control.The cell processing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Middle East and Africa cell therapy instruments market, based on end user, is segmented into life science research companies, research institutes, and other end users. The life science research companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the Middle East and Africa cell therapy instruments market are National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI); World Health Organization (WHO); Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center(ADSCC); South African Stem Cell Institute (SASCI); and Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR).



