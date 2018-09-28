Middle East & Africa Stormwater Management Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 730 Million
The "Middle East & Africa Stormwater Management Market By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs & Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial & Industrial), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle East & Africa stormwater management market is projected to reach $ 730 million by 2023
Growth in the market is expected to be driven by technological advancements, rising urbanization and increasing number of natural disasters such as intense floods and heavy rainfalls in Africa. Due to increase in water contamination levels, concerns regarding the quality of food have also grown.
This in addition to increasing preference for advanced water management systems and growing investments towards water infrastructure and management systems are anticipated to positively influence the region's stormwater management market during the forecast period.
Middle East & Africa Stormwater Management Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses:
- Stormwater Management Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs & Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial & Industrial), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the Middle East & Africa stormwater management market are
- EMRILL Services LLC.
- Imdaad LLC
- Farnek Services LLC
- EFS Facilities Management Services
- Khidmah LLC
- Transguard Group LLC
- COFELY BESIX Facility Management
- Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C.
- Interserve
- Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC
- Idama Facilities Management Solutions
- Enova Facility Management Services LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Middle East & Africa Stormwater Management Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Value Chain Analysis
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/498kdc/middle_east_and?w=5
