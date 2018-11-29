Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market to 2023: Market is Projected to Reach Approx $ 1.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & Africa UHP tire market is projected to reach nearly $ 1.6 billion by 2023 on account of increasing sales of premium vehicles including passenger cars across Middle East & Africa.



Moreover, growth in the SUV and CUV vehicle segments is further expected to push the sales of UHP tires as these vehicles are usually equipped with UHP tires. Additionally, an increasing number of automakers across the region are focusing on offering UHP tires in their performance vehicles, which would further steer growth in MEA UHP tire market over the coming years.



Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, 2023 discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in Middle East & Africa:

Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the top players in Middle East & Africa UHP tire market include



Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S. p. A.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

