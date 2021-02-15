Middle East & Africa Upcoming Rail Projects Report 2020: An Estimated Investment of Over $530 Billion - Approx 9,100 km of Rail Length & 1,630 Stations/Stops

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report will be useful to organisations interested in the railway sector-government agencies, transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.



The database provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including developer/operator, expected opening, capital cost, sources of funds, key contractors, line length, route, stations, connections with other public transport modes, expected ridership and service frequency, fare system, rolling stock, track, power, signaling technology, and contact person/organisation for the project.

This report tracks 143 new and upcoming projects in 26 countries.

Some of the key highlights of the report are:

These projects require an estimated investment of over USD530 billion .

. Nearly 9,100 km of rail length is planned to be built as part of these projects.

More than 1,630 stations/stops will be built.

The projects include new lines, new systems, extensions and modernisation projects.

The report comprises a PPT (converted to PDF) and a Microsoft Excel database.

The PPT report provides an analysis of the upcoming projects in terms of:

Development stage (planning/proposed, under procurement or under construction)

Mode (light rail, tram, monorail, automated people mover, metro rail/subway/rapid transit, commuter rail, passenger rail),

Type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system)

Costs (projects less than 500 million, between USD500 million and USD1 billion , between USD1 billion and USD2 billion and over USD2 billion ),

and , between and and over ), Expected completion (by 2025, between 2025 and 2030 and beyond 2030)

Alignment (elevated, underground and at-grade)

Developer (government or PPP)

It also provides an analysis of opportunities in supply of rolling stock, deployment of fare systems and installation of signaling and communications.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: ANALYSIS OF RAIL PROJECTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

1.1 Overview

1.2 Analysis of projects by type

1.2.1 Metrorail/subway/rapid transit projects

1.2.2 Light rail/streetcar/tram projects

1.2.3 Monorail/APM projects

1.2.4 Airport rail links

1.2.5 Commuter rail/suburban rail projects

1.2.6 High speed rail projects

1.2.7 Inter-city/passenger rail projects

1.3 Analysis of projects by status

1.3.1 Proposed/Announced projects

1.3.2 Projects under construction

1.3.3 Projects under procurement

1.3.4 Projects under development

1.4 Analysis of fare system, rolling stock and technology

1.4.1 Analysis of fare systems

1.4.2 Analysis of rolling stock

1.4.3 Analysis of signaling and communications technology

1.5 Analysis of projects by alignment

1.5.1 Elevated rail projects

1.5.2 Underground rail projects

1.5.3 At-grade rail projects

1.6 Analysis of projects by expected completion time

1.6.1 Projects expected to be completed by 2020

1.6.2 Projects expected to be completed between 2020 and 2030

1.6.3 Projects expected to be completed beyond 2030

1.7 Analysis of projects by cost

1.7.1 Projects with costs less than USD 500 million

1.7.2 Projects with costs between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion

1.7.3 Projects with costs between USD 1 billion and USD 2 billion

1.7.4 Projects with costs over USD 2 billion

1.8 Analysis of projects by type of developer

1.8.1 Projects being developed by private developers, PPPs

1.8.2 Projects being developed by government

1.8.3 Analysis of projects by type of funding

PART 2: PROJECT PROFILES (EXCEL DATABASE)

2.1 Middle East & Africa

2.1.1 Algeria

2.1.2 Bahrain

2.1.3 Cameroon

2.1.4 Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso

2.1.5 Egypt

2.1.6 Ghana

2.1.7 Iran

2.1.8 Iran and Iraq

2.1.9 Iran, Italy

2.1.10 Israel

2.1.11 Kenya

2.1.12 Kuwait

2.1.13 Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman

2.1.14 Mauritius

2.1.15 Morocco

2.1.16 Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia

2.1.17 Nigeria

2.1.18 Qatar

2.1.19 Qatar and Bahrain

2.1.20 Saudi Arabia

2.1.21 Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

2.1.22 Senegal and Mali

2.1.23 South Africa

2.1.24 Tanzania

2.1.25 Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi

2.1.26 Tunisia

2.1.27 United Arab Emirates

2.1.28 Zambia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sftu8d



