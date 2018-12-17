Middle East & North Africa Battery Market to 2023: Focus on Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS, Electric Vehicle & Others

DUBLIN, Dec 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East & North Africa Battery Market By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-Based & Alkaline Flow), By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & North Africa battery market is projected to reach $4.48 billion by 2023, predominantly on the back of increasing vehicle fleet size and growing demand for premium cars in the region.

Increasing penetration of lithium-ion batteries, owing to growing focus of the governments across the region to promote the use of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions in renewable based power sector, is driving the demand for batteries in the region during forecast period.

Moreover, expanding 5th Generation based telecommunication network and implementation of Vision Documents in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait are likely to further aid the Middle East & North Africa battery market in the coming years.

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Battery in Middle East & North Africa

& To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Battery distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Considered Before Purchase

4.2. Brand Awareness Level

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.4. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Middle East Battery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-Based & Alkaline Flow)

5.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS, Electric Vehicle & Others)

5.2.3. By Country

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Application

5.3.3. By Country



6. Saudi Arabia Battery Market Outlook



7. Iran Battery Market Outlook



8. UAE Battery Market Outlook



9. Oman Battery Market Outlook



10. Qatar Battery Market Outlook



11. Kuwait Battery Market Outlook



12. Jordon Battery Market Outlook



13. Bahrain Battery Market Outlook



14. North Africa Battery Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Value & By Volume

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-Based & Alkaline Flow)

14.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS, Electric Vehicle & Others)

14.2.3. By Country

14.2.4. By Company

14.3. Market Attractiveness Index

14.3.1. By Type

14.3.2. By Application

14.3.3. By Region



15. Egypt Battery Market Outlook



16. Morocco Battery Market Outlook



17. Algeria Battery Market Outlook



18. Pricing Analysis



19. List of Major Distributors/Dealers for Battery Company



20. Market Dynamics

20.1. Drivers

20.2. Challenges



21. Market Trends & Developments



22. Import-Export Analysis



23. Competitive Landscape

23.1. Competition Benchmarking

23.2. Company Profiles

23.2.1. ACDelco Inc.

23.2.2. Johnson Controls

23.2.3. SEBANG Global Battery Co. Ltd.

23.2.4. ATLASBX Co., Ltd.

23.2.5. GS Yuasa Corporation

23.2.6. Panasonic Corporation

23.2.7. EnerSys

23.2.8. Energizer Holdings Inc.

23.2.9. SAFT Groupe S.A.

23.2.10. Chloride Egypt

23.2.11. Exide Technologies



24. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqs92p/middle_east_and?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

