Middle East & North Africa Battery Market to 2023: Focus on Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS, Electric Vehicle & Others
The "Middle East & North Africa Battery Market By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-Based & Alkaline Flow), By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle East & North Africa battery market is projected to reach $4.48 billion by 2023, predominantly on the back of increasing vehicle fleet size and growing demand for premium cars in the region.
Increasing penetration of lithium-ion batteries, owing to growing focus of the governments across the region to promote the use of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions in renewable based power sector, is driving the demand for batteries in the region during forecast period.
Moreover, expanding 5th Generation based telecommunication network and implementation of Vision Documents in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait are likely to further aid the Middle East & North Africa battery market in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Considered Before Purchase
4.2. Brand Awareness Level
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
4.4. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Middle East Battery Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-Based & Alkaline Flow)
5.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS, Electric Vehicle & Others)
5.2.3. By Country
5.2.4. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Type
5.3.2. By Application
5.3.3. By Country
6. Saudi Arabia Battery Market Outlook
7. Iran Battery Market Outlook
8. UAE Battery Market Outlook
9. Oman Battery Market Outlook
10. Qatar Battery Market Outlook
11. Kuwait Battery Market Outlook
12. Jordon Battery Market Outlook
13. Bahrain Battery Market Outlook
14. North Africa Battery Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Value & By Volume
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-Based & Alkaline Flow)
14.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Electronics, Inverter/ESS, Electric Vehicle & Others)
14.2.3. By Country
14.2.4. By Company
14.3. Market Attractiveness Index
14.3.1. By Type
14.3.2. By Application
14.3.3. By Region
15. Egypt Battery Market Outlook
16. Morocco Battery Market Outlook
17. Algeria Battery Market Outlook
18. Pricing Analysis
19. List of Major Distributors/Dealers for Battery Company
20. Market Dynamics
20.1. Drivers
20.2. Challenges
21. Market Trends & Developments
22. Import-Export Analysis
23. Competitive Landscape
23.1. Competition Benchmarking
23.2. Company Profiles
23.2.1. ACDelco Inc.
23.2.2. Johnson Controls
23.2.3. SEBANG Global Battery Co. Ltd.
23.2.4. ATLASBX Co., Ltd.
23.2.5. GS Yuasa Corporation
23.2.6. Panasonic Corporation
23.2.7. EnerSys
23.2.8. Energizer Holdings Inc.
23.2.9. SAFT Groupe S.A.
23.2.10. Chloride Egypt
23.2.11. Exide Technologies
24. Strategic Recommendations
