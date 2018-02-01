Middle East & North Africa Colocation Markets 2018-2020: Colo Outlook - It's a Data Center Boom

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Middle East and North African (MENA) data center colocation markets have long been the object of one of the most peculiar dichotomies in the global digital economy. MENA digital markets are incredibly deep, supported by a population of 300m, nearly 200m active broadband connections, and a GDP of around $2 trillion. The region is home to some of the highest levels of broadband penetration in emerging markets, financial markets with global reach and the theater for some of the most ambitious exercises in digital transformation in the modern world.

And yet, in the midst of such a digital boom, the MENA data center colocation market - which truly, should be thriving in light of the above-, has comparatively been plodding along. Until 2018, the MENA region only had one public cloud facility by one of the world's top-5 hyperscale cloud providers. Half the countries in MENA have fewer than 5 edge nodes by global CDN and Internet providers.

This, however, is changing; a colocation market that has heretofore been playing catch-up is now on the cusp of considerable growth. More enterprises are adopting colocation services. And in the most significant illustration of transformation, at least 9 public cloud data centers are slated to become operational in MENA in 2019. Hyperscale demand is transforming colocation demand patterns and volumes, altering the colo market's traditional competitive structure, business models, and the very nature of the region's data center facilities.

This report provides an analysis of this ongoing transformation, including the nature of the current data center infrastructure, enterprise demand for colocation, revenue structure, and hyperscale cloud provider impact on supply, revenue, and overall competitive market structure.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: ENTERING THE GOLDEN AGE OF MENA DATA CENTER COLOCATION

1. MENA Data Center Colocation: Breaking Down the Numbers

Middle East & North Africa - ~10 core markets, 180m broadband connections, $2 trillion GDP

& - ~10 core markets, broadband connections, GDP MENA colocation growth has been solid, if unspectacular

How many MTDC facilities in the Middle East & North Africa ?

& ? How large are MENA colo facilities? A statistical distribution

Charting the colo markets: KSA and the UAE lead the way

Charting the metros: Riyadh , Dubai , then everybody else

2. The Hyperscale Impact on MENA Colocation

Global Internet and content providers are bulking up their MENA presence

CDN provider presence in MENA

The hyperscale are coming to MENA

How the hyperscale are transforming the MENA colocation market

The hyperscale impact - colo supply growth, wholesale providers and Bahrain

AWS and the Bahrain choice

3. MENA Colo Outlook: It's a Data Center Boom

MENA colocation market outlook: a snapshot view

It's a data center boom - colocation capacity projected to nearly double by 2020

MENA colocation revenue outlook: the hyperscale are coming - but enterprise revenue remains core

MENA market outlook - KSA and the UAE still lead the way, Morocco emerges

4. Country summary

Tunisia : when proximity to Europe hurts colocation

: when proximity to hurts colocation Morocco : hyperscale demand and the connectivity challenge

: hyperscale demand and the connectivity challenge Egypt : Can colo overcome Telecom Egypt's market dominance?

: Can colo overcome Telecom Egypt's market dominance? Saudi Arabia (KSA): The enterprise will sustain MTDC colocation

(KSA): The enterprise will sustain MTDC colocation United Arab Emirates : MENA's cloud and connectivity nexus

