Middle East, Africa South, Asia (MEASA) Plastics Markets, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 - Increasing PP Demand Due to Growing Automotive and Packaging Markets in South Asia

Mar 07, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEASA Plastics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an assessment of the plastics industry in MEASA in 2021 and evaluates its future prospects.
The current size of the plastics industry in the region is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth, substitution potential, political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology adoption.
These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The market analysis also considers the role of digitalization, higher per capita income, demand for lightweighting, and the growth of fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.
Research Scope
The study is segmented by the following regions:
- South Asia includes India, Bangladesh, and the Rest of South Asia (Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka)
- Middle East includes Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and the Rest of the Middle East (Bahrain, Turkey, Israel, and Jordan)
- Africa includes South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and the Rest of Africa (51 countries).
It is further segmented by plastic types, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)) and by end-use applications (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others).
The study provides unit shipment and revenue forecasts for each segment from 2018 to 2028. The study assesses volume in kilo tons (KT) and revenue in billion US dollars (USD). At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environments. Competitive structure and market share data are given at the overall level.
The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate, wherein the base year is 2021, and the forecast period ends at 2028.
The study lists the key market participants and the critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market.
The companies considered in this study include
- Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge)
- Advanced Petro Chemicals
- Al Waha Petrochemicals
- BPCL
- Caramel Olefins
- chem
- Equate Petrochemical Company
- Haldia Petrochemicals
- HMEL
- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
- Indorama Petrochemicals
- Oman Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC)
- ONGC Petro Additions Limited
- Oriental Petroleum Company (OPC)
- Qatar Chemicals Company (Q-Chem)
- Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO)
- Reliance Industries
- SABIC
- Sadara (Dow/Saudi Aramco)
- Safripol
- SASOL
- Saudi Ethylene and Polyethylene Company (SEPC)
- Saudi Polyolefins
- SIDPEC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Plastics Industry in MEASA
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Primary Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Value Chain
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Plastic
- Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
- Forecast Analysis
- Import-Export Map
- Competitive Environment
- Regional Plastics Market Share by Top Competitors
- Plastic Manufacturers Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, South Asia Plastics
- South Asia Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Forecast Analysis by Country
- Volume Forecast by Plastic
- Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East Plastics
- Middle East Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Forecast Analysis by Country
- Volume Forecast by Plastic
- Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa Plastics
- Africa Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Forecast Analysis by Country
- Volume Forecast by Plastic
- Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Proliferation of China + 1 Strategy to Increase Demand for Plastics in South Asia and Africa
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Concern about Plastic Waste to Influence Material Innovation and Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing PP Demand Due to Growing Automotive and Packaging Markets in South Asia
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko44xs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article