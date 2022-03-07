Middle East, Africa South, Asia (MEASA) Plastics Markets, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 - Increasing PP Demand Due to Growing Automotive and Packaging Markets in South Asia

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEASA Plastics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the plastics industry in MEASA in 2021 and evaluates its future prospects.

The current size of the plastics industry in the region is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth, substitution potential, political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology adoption.

These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The market analysis also considers the role of digitalization, higher per capita income, demand for lightweighting, and the growth of fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.



Research Scope



The study is segmented by the following regions:

South Asia includes India , Bangladesh , and the Rest of South Asia ( Pakistan , Nepal , and Sri Lanka )

includes , , and the Rest of ( , , and ) Middle East includes Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar , Kuwait , Oman , and the Rest of the Middle East ( Bahrain , Turkey , Israel , and Jordan )

includes , (UAE), , , , and the Rest of the ( , , , and ) Africa includes South Africa , Nigeria , Egypt , and the Rest of Africa (51 countries).

It is further segmented by plastic types, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)) and by end-use applications (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others).



The study provides unit shipment and revenue forecasts for each segment from 2018 to 2028. The study assesses volume in kilo tons (KT) and revenue in billion US dollars (USD). At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environments. Competitive structure and market share data are given at the overall level.

The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate, wherein the base year is 2021, and the forecast period ends at 2028.

The study lists the key market participants and the critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market.

The companies considered in this study include

Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge)

Advanced Petro Chemicals

Al Waha Petrochemicals

BPCL

Caramel Olefins

chem

Equate Petrochemical Company

Haldia Petrochemicals

HMEL

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Indorama Petrochemicals

Oman Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC)

ONGC Petro Additions Limited

Oriental Petroleum Company (OPC)

Qatar Chemicals Company (Q-Chem)

Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO)

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Sadara (Dow/Saudi Aramco)

Safripol

SASOL

Saudi Ethylene and Polyethylene Company (SEPC)

Saudi Polyolefins

SIDPEC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Plastics Industry in MEASA

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Primary Segmentation

Key Competitors

Value Chain

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Plastic

Volume Forecast by End-use Segment

Forecast Analysis

Import-Export Map

Competitive Environment

Regional Plastics Market Share by Top Competitors

Plastic Manufacturers Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, South Asia Plastics

South Asia Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

Volume Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Volume Forecast by Plastic

Volume Forecast by End-use Segment

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East Plastics

Middle East Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

Volume Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Volume Forecast by Plastic

Volume Forecast by End-use Segment

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa Plastics

Africa Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis

Volume Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Volume Forecast by Plastic

Volume Forecast by End-use Segment

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Proliferation of China + 1 Strategy to Increase Demand for Plastics in South Asia and Africa

+ 1 Strategy to Increase Demand for Plastics in and Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Concern about Plastic Waste to Influence Material Innovation and Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing PP Demand Due to Growing Automotive and Packaging Markets in South Asia

7. Next Steps

