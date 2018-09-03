Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market 2018-2025 by Type, Packaging, Product Type, Distribution Channel & Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing demand of alcoholic products and continuous merger and acquisition on large scale are driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, shifting demand towards non-alcoholic beverages and strict regulatory policies may hinder the growth of the market.

and alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type into seven notable segments; beer, distilled spirits, wine champagne, brandy, cider and others. Beer is sub segmented into ale, lager and hybrid.

Distilled spirits is sub segmented into rum, vodka, vodka, gin, tequila, liqueur and others.

Rum is sub segmented into dark rum and white rum.

Wine is sub segmented into by type and by product type

On the basis of type wine is sub segmented into sparkling and fortified.

On the basis of product type, wine is sub segmented into red wine and white wine.

and alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on packaging into two notable segments; bottles and cans. Bottles are sub segmented into glass and plastic.

and alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on distribution channel into five notable segments; Specialty stores, convenience stores, hotels/restaurants/bars, online retailers and others. The Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; flavored and unflavored.

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED.

BROWN-FORMAN

Anheuser-Busch InBev

UNITED BREWERIES LTD

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Accolade Wines

Heineken Holding N.V

Group Holdings

Ltd. Pernod Ricard

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diageo

Kirin Holdings Company Limited

