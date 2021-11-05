Middle East and Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021-2025 with Focus on Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The socio-economic environment in Africa is expected to rebound which could have a positive impact on the gift card market. The Kenyan economy is expected to recover in 2021 with increase in real GDP by 6.9% YoY. While South Africa, Africa's second-largest economy recorded GDP expansion of 13.5% quarter-on-quarter in July-September 2020, recovering from the pandemic crash.

The strong growth in the e-commerce sector primarily supported the overall gift card industry during 2020, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing smartphone penetration and consumer's inclination towards online shopping has positively impacted e-commerce sector. In South Africa, for instance, the growth in e-commerce market is one of the factors driving gift card market growth in the country. With growing online sales the spending on gift cards is also likely to increase in the country.

The gift card market in Kenya recorded substantial growth in the last few years. As one of East Africa's largest economies, technological advancements in the payment industry widened the scope of gift card market in Kenya. The market growth has been primarily backed by the rising adoption of gift cards by the millennials and Gen Z consumers, expansion of the retail sector, and growing inclination towards cryptocurrencies.

Nigeria's e-commerce sector is dominated by domestic e-commerce companies such as Jumia and Konga. Therefore, gift cards from these online retailers are also gaining popularity among the Nigerians. Additionally, international grocery retailers such as Spar have a strong presence in the Nigerian gift card market.

Consumers are widely accepting alternative payment options such as mobile wallets and electronic money transfer, instead of cash. The presence of the international brands in the Nigerian mobile payment system such as Visa with mVisa platform makes the mobile payment system more competitive. Moreover, it is expected that the global economic slowdown is unlikely to affect Africa's economy and the gift card market in the coming years.

The demand for gift cards is also increasing in line with the demand for cryptocurrencies. The trend of converting gift cards into bitcoins and then into cash is gaining popularity among the Nigerians and Kenyans. Cryptocurrencies and gift cards are driving the remittance market in Africa, and more specifically in Nigeria.

Key players such as Paxful allow Nigerians to trade gift cards offered by domestic players such as Konga or Blessing Computer for bitcoins. Other notable players offering this service in the country are Cardnosh and Cardtonic. Also, the demand for cryptocurrencies is increasing in Kenya which is alternatively driving the growth of gift cards. This is due to the ease of buying gift cards with cash and trading them for cryptocurrencies, without revealing the user's identity.

The gift card market in the Middle East region has witnessed strong growth over the last few years. Adoption of gift card has increased across retail and corporate segments with a range of use cases which go beyond "gifting". One of the factors driving growth of gift cards is e-commerce market. Merchants are incentivizing customers for shopping online and offering gift cards to increase sales and drive customer loyalty. The growth of e-commerce is expected to drive adoption of digital gift cards.

In the UAE, in particular, the e-commerce market grew in 2020 as more consumers shopped online due movement restrictions because of the fear of spread of COVID-19. Also, the need for greater online presence has supported e-commerce growth. Consequently, the adoption of digital gift cards has increased rapidly.

Due to the pandemic there has been a change in consumer behavior. There has been shift from physical gifts and gift cards to e-gift cards, driven by restricted movements due to Covid-19. Consequently, penetration of e-gift cards has increased significantly in 2020. Over the forecast period, the publisher expects e-gift cards to continue to gain market share.

Entertainment based gift cards are gaining popularity in the region especially in the UAE backed by increasing smartphone penetration as well as the rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media or internet streaming services. The OTT traffic has further accelerated in COVID times as individuals are confined to their houses and are spending more time on leisure activities.

In October 2020, Mastercard partnered with Amazon to offer Amazon Prime members in UAE 20% cash back in form of a gift card during prime day, when paid with Mastercard. Also, customers registering for Mastercard Platinum, World and World Elite Mastercard debit and credit cards issued by banks in the UAE, were provided an annual Amazon Prime membership.

The changing socio-economic condition primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic is changing the overall retail ecosystem. Sustainability has become the prime importance for manufacturers and retailers during the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, retailers are focusing on expanding their reach and building long term relationships with manufacturers and consumers. Importantly, the new trend in the retail ecosystem is creating substantial growth opportunities for hyperlocal retailing and co-branding gift cards.

Moreover, given the current situation, corporates have been focusing on motivating and incentivize their employees via digital gift cards. Also, multi-purpose cards help corporates to offer employees flexible gifting option.

The rising consumer interest in cryptocurrencies is also driving the gift card market growth. In Israel, for instance, consumers can buy bitcoins and other altcoins through gift cards or vice-versa. This has also created scope for third party players such as paxful.com and bitrefill.com to allow consumers to trade with bitcoins for gift cards.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry.

Though growth of gift card industry has been impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards remains strong.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 8 country reports (Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates).

Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Shufersal Ltd

Super-Pharm ( Israel ) Ltd

) Ltd Rami Levi Shivuk Hashikma

Yeynot Bitan Ltd

Hamashbir 365 Holdings Ltd

Dor Alon Israel Ltd

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

) BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS

Migros Tic AS

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS

Koc Holding AS

Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS

Carrefour SA

A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS

Yildiz Holding AS

Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

Landmark Group

Emke Group

Damas International Ltd

T Choithram & Sons

Sharaf DG LLC

Savola Group

Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)

Jarir Marketing Co

United Electronics Co

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iijujh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

