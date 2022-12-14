Middle East and Africa Green Data Center Market to Witness Investment of USD 1.5 Billion by 2027. More than 2GW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

Dec 14, 2022, 14:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Middle East and Africa green data center market will grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2021-2027. Major cloud service providers in the region expect to expand their presence during the forecast period, which enhances the demand for wholesale colocation services in the region. The Middle East and Africa green data center will witness investments from cloud service providers, such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, and Tencent. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Israel, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria witnessed commercial investments in deploying the 5G network.
Middle East and Africa Green Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 1.5 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
15 %
|
Market Size - Power Capacity (2027)
|
289 MW
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Technique, and General Construction
|
Vendors Profiled in the Report
|
Prominent Data Center Investors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Africa Data Centres, Equinix, Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS), Gulf Data Hub, Digital Realty, IXAfrica, Moro Hub, Meeza, Microsoft, Ooredoo, Paratus Group, Rack Centre, Raxio Data Centres, Turkcell, and Google
Renewable Energy Providers: MASE, Enerwhere, SolarWind Middle East, Yellow Door Energy, Masdar, Canadian Solar, SirajPower, ACWA Power, EDF Renewables, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), ENGIE, AMEA Power, TotalEnergies, ACCIONA Energia, and Scatec
|
Region Analysis
|
Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, and Other African Countries
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators
· Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators
· Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions
· The Deployment of Modular Data Centers
|
Page Number
|
255
|
Customization Request
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Highlights
- The Middle East and Africa green data center market account for around 10% of the overall data center market in the region. The region, primarily Africa-based countries, has been slow in adopting efficiency in operations due to lower fund availability. However, investment is expected to grow with more funding flowing into the industry and global operators entering the market.
- Colocation operators in the Middle East and Africa green data center market, such as Equinix, Moro Hub, Digital Realty, Gulf Data Hub, and Rack Centre, have been investing in efficient operations to achieve their sustainability goals.
- Innovations in green operations are also being explored. For instance, Saudi Arabia is exploring free cooling using salt and sunlight, wherein this electricity-free cooling technique is being developed at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).
- The increased hyperscale data centers in the region and the need to power the facilities with renewable energy will also be a significant revenue boost for renewable energy suppliers and energy companies.
Government Interest in Curbing Carbon Emissions Will Drive Market Development
o Several regional governments are driving the requirement for sustainable data center operations to ensure a reduced carbon footprint. Several countries have announced plans to become carbon neutral between 2030 and 2050.
o The Saudi Arabia government aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060. It is conducting the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) in November 2022 to chart actionable plans to combat climate change.
o The UAE has planned to reduce its carbon emissions by 31% by 2030.
o As per the National Determined Contribution (NDC) 2020, South Africa announced that its range of GHG emissions will be between 398 million tonnes of CO2 to 440 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.
o Governments are also partnering with renewable energy companies to develop renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms.
High Adoption of Innovative Power Technologies
Reduced space requirement and low OPEX, achieved through less-frequent battery replacement and maintenance, are significant factors driving lithium-ion batteries' use. UPS battery failure, especially with VRLA batteries, is another major reason for power outages in data centers, further prompting operators to migrate to lithium-ion UPS solutions.
It has a low TCO due to a longer lifecycle, low maintenance requirements, great energy efficiency, and endurance for higher temperatures. Reduced cooling system demand equals lower power use and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries are significantly smaller and lighter, saving space and structural support in structures because of their increased power and energy density.
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Africa Data Centres
- Equinix
- Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
- Gulf Data Hub
- Digital Realty
- IXAfrica
- Moro Hub
- Meeza
- Microsoft
- Ooredoo
- Paratus Group
- Rack Centre
- Raxio Data Centres
- Turkcell
Renewable Energy Providers
- MASE
- Enerwhere
- SolarWind Middle East
- Yellow Door Energy
- Masdar
- Canadian Solar
- SirajPower
- ACWA Power
- EDF Renewables
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
- ENGIE
- AMEA Power
- TotalEnergies
- ACCIONA Energia
- Scatec
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- Electrical
- Mechanical
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- MEP & Architectural Design Services
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Geography
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Other African Countries
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Market Research Reports:
APAC Green Data Center Market - The APAC green data center market was valued at USD 7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.99% from 2022-2027. The region is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the APAC green data center market.
Latin America Green Data Center Market - The Latin America green data center market was valued at USD 455 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 825 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2022 to 2027. A green data center is focused on the sustainability of the data center. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in Latin America. With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.
Green Data Center Market - The global green data center market is expected to reach USD 35.18 billion by 2027 from USD 35.58 in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2022 to 2027. One of the prominent features of the market is that it has helped companies reduce energy costs leading to substantial cost savings. Governments globally are bringing new policies in favor of the green data center market to curb emissions and power consumption from the facilities. For instance, Pennsylvania announced the construction of one of the most significant government solar energy projects across the United States. The Pennsylvania PULSE project will involve the construction of seven large solar arrays at locations in Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and York counties, contributing toward a significant development in the North America green data center market.
Middle East and Africa Data Center Market - The Middle East and Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2027. It is projected to cross $12 billion by 2027 from $6 billion in 2021. The Middle East & Africa data center market has attracted significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Israel, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria. Middle East & African countries are working toward adopting digital transformation to attract foreign investments. Moreover, 5G network deployment fuels digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENT BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 GREEN DATA CENTER METRICS
8.2 PUE
8.2.1 KEY
8.3 POLICY DRIVERS
8.3.1 THE PARIS AGREEMENT & SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE (SBTI)
8.3.2 CLIMATE NEUTRAL DATA CENTRE PACT
8.3.3 LONG DURATION ENERGY STORAGE (LDES) COUNCIL
8.3.4 RE100
8.3.5 CIRCULAR ECONOMY
8.4 ENERGY CERTIFICATIONS
8.5 IT INFRASTRUCTURE EFFICIENCY
8.5.1 E-WASTE DISPOSAL
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 ESTABLISHMENT OF GREEN IT SOLUTIONS
9.1.1 SERVER VIRTUALIZATION
9.1.2 CONVERGED & HYPERCONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE
9.1.3 ADVANCED RISC MACHINE (ARM) SERVERS
9.1.4 DATA STORAGE ADMINISTRATION
9.2 GOVERNMENTS' CARBON NEUTRALITY PLEDGE
9.3 ADOPTION OF INNOVATIVE POWER TECHNOLOGIES
9.3.1 ECODIESEL GENERATORS
9.3.2 NATURAL GAS GENERATORS
9.3.3 FUEL CELLS
9.3.4 HVO FUEL
9.3.5 NUCLEAR ENERGY GENERATION
9.3.6 MICROGRIDS
9.3.7 GRID INTERACTIVE UPS
9.4 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES
9.5 GREEN CONSTRUCTION & URBAN MAINTENANCE TECHNIQUES
9.5.1 MODULAR DATA CENTER DEPLOYMENT
9.5.2 OTHER CONSTRUCTION TECHNIQUES
9.6 INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER COOLING TECHNOLOGIES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY HYPERSCALE & CLOUD OPERATORS
10.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION OPERATORS
10.3 AUTOMATED & INTELLIGENT MONITORING SOLUTIONS
10.4 DEPLOYMENT OF MODULAR DATA CENTERS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 INCREASED CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
11.2 WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
11.3 LACK OF SKILLED DATA CENTER PROFESSIONALS
11.4 LOCATION CONSTRAINTS FOR GREEN DATA CENTERS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 INFRASTRUCTURE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 UPS SYSTEMS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST
14.4 GENERATORS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 COOLING SYSTEMS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 RACKS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 MEP & ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 PHYSICAL SECURITY
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS
16.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 INVESTMENT: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 POWER CAPACITY: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18 MIDDLE EAST
18.1 INVESTMENT: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 POWER CAPACITY: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
19 UAE
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 SAUDI ARABIA
20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 OTHER MIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRIES
21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 AFRICA
22.1 INVESTMENT: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
22.2 POWER CAPACITY: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
22.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.4 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
23 SOUTH AFRICA
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
24.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS
25.1 AMAZON WEB SERVICES
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
25.1.3 SUSTAINABILITY
25.2 AFRICA DATA CENTRES
25.3 EQUINIX
25.4 FUTURE DIGITAL DATA SYSTEMS (FDDS)
25.5 GULF DATA HUB
25.6 DIGITAL REALTY
25.7 IXAFRICA
25.8 MORO HUB
25.9 MEEZA
25.10 MICROSOFT
25.11 OOREDOO
25.12 PARATUS GROUP
25.13 RACK CENTRE
25.14 RAXIO DATA CENTRES
25.15 TURKCELL
25.16 GOOGLE
26 RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS
26.1 MASE
26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
26.1.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
26.2 ENERWHERE
26.3 SOLARWIND MIDDLE EAST
26.4 YELLOW DOOR ENERGY
26.5 MASDAR
26.6 CANADIAN SOLAR
26.7 SIRAJPOWER
26.8 ACWA POWER
26.9 EDF RENEWABLES
26.10 DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY
26.11 ENGIE
26.12 AMEA POWER
26.13 TOTALENERGIES
26.14 ACCIONA ENERGIA
26.15 SCATEC
27 REPORT SUMMARY
27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
28.1 GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET
28.1.1 OVERALL MARKET: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.1.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.2 MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
28.2.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.2.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.2.3 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
28.3.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.3.2 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.4 MIDDLE EAST
28.4.1 OVERALL MARKET
28.4.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.5 UAE
28.5.1 OVERALL MARKET
28.6 SAUDI ARABIA
28.6.1 OVERALL MARKET
28.7 OTHER MIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRIES
28.7.1 OVERALL MARKET
28.8 AFRICA
28.8.1 OVERALL MARKET
28.8.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.9 SOUTH AFRICA
28.9.1 OVERALL MARKET
28.10 OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
28.10.1 OVERALL MARKET
29 APPENDIX
29.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Share this article