Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market 2018-2025 - Increasing Regulatory Approval and Reimbursement Procedure of Heart Pump Devices

The "Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.







The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.







Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of cardiac disease, rapid advancement in surgical technique in VAD implantation, increasing popularity of minimal invasive surgical procedures in cardiology, regulatory approval of heart pump devices are fuel the growth of heart pump devices market.







On the basis of product the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pump, total artificial heart (TAH). In 2018, intra-aortic balloon pumps are expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market with highest market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.







However, ventricular assist devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Ventricular assist devices is further sub segmented into left ventricular assist devices, right ventricular assist device, a biventricular assist device (BiVAD), and percutaneous ventricular assist device.







On the basis of type the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market is categorized into implantable heart pump devices and extracorporeal heart pump devices. In 2018, implantable heart pump devices are expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.







On the basis of therapy Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market is segmented into bridge-to-transplant (BTT), bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) destination therapy and others. In 2018, bridge-to-transplant (BTT) are expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.







On the basis of end user the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and research institutes. In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa heart pump devices market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.







Market Overview







Drivers





Increasing Incidence of Cardiac Diseases

Increasing Regulatory Approval and Reimbursement Procedure of Heart Pump Devices

Rapid Advancement In Surgical Technique For Vad Implantation

Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures In Cardiology

Restraints





High Cost of Process and Product

Opportunities





Emerging Countries

Challenges





Complications Related To LYAD

Key Topics Covered:







1 Introduction







2 Market Segmentation







3 Market Overview







4 Executive Summary







5 Premium Insights







6 Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market, by Products







7 Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market, by Type







8 Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market, by Therapy







9 Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market, by End User







10 Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market, by Geography







11 Middle East and Africa Heart Pump Devices Market, Company Landscape







12 Company Profiles





Abbott

Getinge AB

Teleflex Incorporated

Abiomed

Berlin Heart

BiVACOR Inc

Calon Cardio

Cardiac Assist, Inc

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Medtronic

ReliantHeart Inc.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Terumo Corporation

Thoratec Corporation

