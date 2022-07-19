Middle East and Africa In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022: Focus on Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE

Jul 19, 2022, 07:00 ET
The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in the Middle East and Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There has been an increasing standard of living in the Middle East and Africa due to higher national income. This has contributed to a higher incidence of heart disease - high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar.
In fact, the Middle East/Africa region is one of the higher areas for heart disease which has prompted more individuals being admitted to the hospital. This has caused an uptick in the demand for diagnostic testing devices and medical devices.
Scope
The Middle East, Africa market for in vitro diagnostics is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021 - 2026.
The report covers six segments of the IVD market in the Middle East:
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunoassay
- Microbiology
- Point of Care (POC)
- Histology - traditional stains
- Other (includes nucleic acid assays, blood bank ABO, sequencing, prenatal tests and other areas not covered specifically in the above segments)
This report provides an overview of developments in the in vitro diagnostics industry in the Middle East and Africa with focus on the following countries
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Other Mideast (Bahrain, Cyprus, Gaza Strip, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, West Bank, Yemen)
- Other Africa (Algeria, Congo, Sudan, Libya, Chad, Niger, Angola, Mali, Ethiopia, etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter 2: Middle East and Africa: Regional Overview
- Overview
- Regional Market Overview
- Population
- Major Diseases Affecting the Middle Eastern/African Population
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
- SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
Chapter 3: Egypt IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 4: Iran IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
Chapter 5: Iraq IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 6: Israel IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 7: Jordan IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
Chapter 8: Saudi Arabia IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 9: South Africa IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- Ebola Outbreaks
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 10: Turkey IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 11: United Arab Emirates (UAE) IVD Market
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Situation
- Market Participant Activity
Chapter 12: Total Mideast & Africa IVD Market
- Overview
- Summary
- Clinical Chemistry Market
- Immunoassay Market
- Microbiology Market
- Point-of-Care Market
- Histology Market
- Categories
