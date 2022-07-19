Middle East and Africa In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022: Focus on Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in the Middle East and Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There has been an increasing standard of living in the Middle East and Africa due to higher national income. This has contributed to a higher incidence of heart disease - high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar.

In fact, the Middle East/Africa region is one of the higher areas for heart disease which has prompted more individuals being admitted to the hospital. This has caused an uptick in the demand for diagnostic testing devices and medical devices.

Scope

The Middle East, Africa market for in vitro diagnostics is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021 - 2026.

The report covers six segments of the IVD market in the Middle East:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassay

Microbiology

Point of Care (POC)

Histology - traditional stains

Other (includes nucleic acid assays, blood bank ABO, sequencing, prenatal tests and other areas not covered specifically in the above segments)

This report provides an overview of developments in the in vitro diagnostics industry in the Middle East and Africa with focus on the following countries

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE) Other Mideast ( Bahrain , Cyprus , Gaza Strip , Kuwait , Lebanon , Oman , Qatar , Syria , West Bank , Yemen )

, , , , , , , , , ) Other Africa ( Algeria , Congo , Sudan , Libya , Chad , Niger , Angola , Mali , Ethiopia , etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Chapter 2: Middle East and Africa: Regional Overview

Overview

Regional Market Overview

Population

Major Diseases Affecting the Middle Eastern/African Population

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Chapter 3: Egypt IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 4: Iran IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Chapter 5: Iraq IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 6: Israel IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 7: Jordan IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Chapter 8: Saudi Arabia IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 9: South Africa IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

Ebola Outbreaks

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 10: Turkey IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 11: United Arab Emirates (UAE) IVD Market

Overview

Market Summary

Market Strengths and Weaknesses (Drivers and Inhibitors)

COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Market Participant Activity

Chapter 12: Total Mideast & Africa IVD Market

Overview

Summary

Clinical Chemistry Market

Immunoassay Market

Microbiology Market

Point-of-Care Market

Histology Market

Categories

