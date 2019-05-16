Middle East and Africa Marketing Automation Software Market to 2024 - Increasing Adoption of Digital Marketing & Growing e-Commerce Platforms

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Marketing Automation Software Market (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East and Africa marketing automation software market will generate a revenue of $1.9 billion by 2024, and its CAGR during the forecast period is estimated to be 14.4%.

Increasing adoption of digital marketing and the growth of the e-commerce industry in the region are having a positive effect on the domain. People here are increasingly citing blogs, social media articles, and search engine results to gather relevant information before buying a product or service. Owing to this, companies across MEA are actively engaging in online marketing to target customers.

On segmenting by solution, the Middle East and Africa marketing automation software market can be categorized into content marketing platform (CMP), cross channel campaign management (CCCM), through channel marketing automation (TCMA), lead-to-revenue management (L2RM), real-time interaction management, and marketing resource management. The CCCM category is estimated to generate the highest revenue in 2018 due to the rising requirement for software that can help firms in data analytics and management and also for tools to design, execute, and manage offline and digital marketing campaigns.

Now, among large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME), SMEs are expected to grow faster in the MEA marketing automation software market during the forecast period, owing to bettering business conditions and growing focus to enhance the productivity. In the present scenario, SMEs are increasingly investing in digital solutions that can help them streamline and automate their marketing activities. Seeing this, IT firms, such as Pardot LLC and HubSpot Inc, have launched marketing automation software especially designed for SMEs.

On a regional ground, Turkey is the current MEA marketing automation software market leader, and its dominance is slated to be unchallenged during the forecast period. Apart from the growth of digital marketing, the increasing adoption of such software in the national e-commerce sector is also expected to play a part in this. The e-commerce industry value in the country grew to $11.7 billion in 2017 at a 2013-2017 CAGR of over 12.0%, primarily due to the increasing usage of smartphones. E-commerce firms are working toward leveraging the growing smartphone usage for lead generation.

As the marketing automation software is becoming increasingly essential for B2B and B2C companies for lead generation and customer retention, the marketing automation software market in Middle East and Africa is becoming extremely competitive. This is being complemented by the entry of new vendors, resulting in declining software prices. Many vendors are even providing software customized to the needs of a particular organization.



Market Dynamics



Trend

Focus on data management platform

Drivers

Increasing adoption of digital marketing

Growing e-commerce platforms

Restraints

Lack of trained professionals

Complexities related to integration

Opportunities

Demand for AI-powered marketing software

Growth of SMEs in the region

Companies Mentioned



Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Salesforce.com, Inc

HubSpot, Inc

Teradata Corporation

Act-On Software, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

SAP SE

Liana Technologies

