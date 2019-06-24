Middle East and Africa (MEA) $4.8 Bn Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to 2023
Jun 24, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East and Africa commercial refrigeration equipment market is projected to grow to $4.8 billion
The market progress can be credited to the development of restaurant chains and organized retail (hypermarkets and supermarkets), and growing requirement for ready-to-eat products.
The MEA commercial refrigeration equipment market, on the basis of application, has been divided into food and beverage distribution, food service, and food and beverage retail. Among these, in 2017, the food and beverage retail category held almost 24.0% market share. Upcoming events, such as FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and World Expo 2020 in the U.A.E., will accelerate the food and beverage retail sector growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
In addition, the GCC countries are estimated to witness nearly 74 million tourists by 2020, offering numerous opportunities to the food and beverage sector to thrive. As the food and beverage industry expands, the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment would also project a similar pattern during the forecast period. In terms of value, the food and beverage retail category is predicted to advance at a CAGR of over 6.0%.
The development of organized retail with respect to restaurants, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, in countries, such as Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, and Egypt, is one of the key drivers of the MEA commercial refrigeration equipment market growth. This is due to government support for the development of urban pockets, and increasing urbanization.
Furthermore, in developing countries, consumers living in urban areas have a higher disposable income than those in rural areas. In recent years, the governments of several of these nations have come up with new development projects for smart urban areas. Hence, with an increase in the level of urbanization, the demand for refrigeration equipment during the forecast period is expected to be fueled in the food retail industry, medium-size grocery stores, hypermarkets, and Tier I and Tier II restaurants.
The retail market in the Middle East is projected to develop at a rapid pace in in near future. The region is witnessing heavy investments in infrastructural development, building of strong digital platforms, and acquiring of new brands, resulting in the transformation of the retail landscape here. The organized retail sector is projected to expand considerably in the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E. The CAGR of the organized retail space is expected to be about 17.0% in Qatar, 9.0% in Saudi Arabia, 9.5% in U.A.E., 18.0% in Oman, and 8.5% in Kuwait during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Increasing use of display refrigerators
- Shift toward eco-friendly refrigerants
Drivers
- Development of organized retail
- Growing demand for ready-to-eat products and beverages
Restraints
- Changing government regulations for energy efficient commercial refrigeration systems
Opportunities
- Technological advancements
- Growing demand for commercial refrigeration equipment by QSRs
Scope of the Report
Market Segmentation by Equipment Type
- Beverage Refrigeration
- Walk-in Coolers
- Transportation Refrigeration Equipment
- Parts
- Display Cases
- Ice Making Machineries
- Other Equipment (vending machines, cryogenic equipment, and liquid chiller)
Market Segmentation by Application
- Food Service
- Food and Beverage Distribution
- Food and Beverage Retail
- Others (pharmacy refrigeration, genetic preservation, medical diagnostic applications)
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Supermarkets
- Hotels/ Restaurants & Catering
- Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- E-commerce
- Others (hospitals; educational institutions; large pharmaceutical stores; and medical and life sciences)
Companies Mentioned
- United Technologies Corporation
- AB Electrolux
- Frigoglass S.A.I.C.
- Dover Corporation
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- AHT Cooling Systems GmbH
- Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Johnson Controls International PLC
