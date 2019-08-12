Middle East and Africa Oil Refining Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024 - Focus on LPG, Kerosene, Diesel Oil, Gasoline

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This downstream energy sector report, Crude Oil Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa 2019: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries is a complete source of information on Middle East and Africa crude oil refining industry.

It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Middle East and Africa region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.

Key Topics Covered:



1 List of Figures & Tables



2 Middle East and Africa Refining Markets Overview

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage

3 Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa

3.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of Middle East and Africa in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 Middle East and Africa Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018

4 Middle East and Africa Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Middle East and Africa Refining Sector

5 Middle East and Africa Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 Middle East and Africa Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 Middle East and Africa LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 Middle East and Africa Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa LPG Production Forecast to 2024

6 Middle East and Africa Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Middle East and Africa

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Middle East and Africa Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.3 Middle East and Africa Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 Middle East and Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 Middle East and Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 Middle East and Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

7 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Middle East and Africa

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies Middle East and Africa Refining Companies

8.1 Middle East and Africa Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

9 Middle East and Africa Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

9.1 Oil Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

9.1.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Saudi Arabia, 2010-2024

9.1.2 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.3 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.4 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2 Oil Refining Industry in Iran

9.3 Oil Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

9.4 Oil Refining Industry in Iraq

9.5 Oil Refining Industry in Turkey

9.6 Oil Refining Industry in Egypt

9.7 Oil Refining Industry in Kuwait

9.8 Oil Refining Industry in Algeria

9.9 Oil Refining Industry in South Africa

9.10 Oil Refining Industry in Nigeria

9.11 Oil Refining Industry in Qatar

9.12 Oil Refining Industry in Libya

9.13 Oil Refining Industry in Israel

9.14 Oil Refining Industry in Oman

9.15 Oil Refining Industry in Bahrain

9.16 Oil Refining Industry in Syria

9.17 Oil Refining Industry in Morocco

9.18 Oil Refining Industry in Yemen

9.19 Oil Refining Industry in Sudan

9.20 Oil Refining Industry in Cote d'Ivoire

9.21 Oil Refining Industry in Cameroon

9.22 Oil Refining Industry in Jordan

9.23 Oil Refining Industry in Ghana

9.24 Oil Refining Industry in Angola

9.25 Oil Refining Industry in Tunisia

9.26 Oil Refining Industry in Senegal

9.27 Oil Refining Industry in Zambia

9.28 Oil Refining Industry in Congo Republic

9.29 Oil Refining Industry in Gabon

9.30 Oil Refining Industry in Chad

9.31 Oil Refining Industry in Equatorial Guinea

9.32 Oil Refining Industry in Niger

9.33 Oil Refining Industry in Ethiopia

9.34 Oil Refining Industry in Guinea

9.35 Oil Refining Industry in Liberia

9.36 Oil Refining Industry in Mozambique

9.37 Oil Refining Industry in South Sudan

9.38 Oil Refining Industry in Uganda

Companies Mentioned

Saudi Aramco

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company

Kuwait National Petroleum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8f64f





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

