Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Middle East and North Africa (MENA) data center market report.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2020−2026. This research report also provides market size inn terms of area and power capacity for the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Middle East & North Africa data center market added around 2% of the global data center market investments in 2020, with Turkey , the UAE, and countries such as Oman , Qatar , and Kuwait are leading the region. The COVID-19 pandemic, increased digitalization, 5G penetration, adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructure services, along with government initiatives are major drivers boosting the region's data center demand. 29 announced, planned, and under construction projects have been identified in the Middle East and North Africa region, that will be operational within the next two to three years. There is an increasing adoption of modular data centers, to cater to challenges in the region such as high PUE, high operational cost of traditional data centers, and the lack of skilled workers to fulfill the requirements of a full-fledged data centers. Data center investors have been infusing capital into the North African infrastructure market in the last few years, to cater to an increasing population and burgeoning data storage and computation needs, with a significant gap in data centers available to cater to this additional demand.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 11 IT infrastructure providers, 11 support infrastructure providers, 14 construction contractors, and 14 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-north-africa-data-center-market

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market – Segmentation

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) server market are witnessing growth due to the growth in data traffic. The demand for ODM servers is increasing in the market. Data center operators are adopting the IT infrastructure to match high-end data processing requirements.

and (MENA) server market are witnessing growth due to the growth in data traffic. The demand for ODM servers is increasing in the market. Data center operators are adopting the IT infrastructure to match high-end data processing requirements. UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will decline. In the UAE, the market is observing the adoption of N+1 redundant UPS systems. Data center operators will increasingly use renewable energy to power facilities.

The MENA data center market by mechanical infrastructure is expected to reach over USD 200 million by 2026. The adoption of cooling units highly depends on the IT load, rack density, and cooling systems design. Cooling systems and IT infrastructure are the predominant power consumers in data centers. Operators have adopted several innovations such as energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions.

MENA Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

MENA Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

MENA Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

MENA Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

MENA Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

MENA Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market – Dynamics

Over the last few years, many countries in the Middle East & North Africa have been working toward digital transformation as a way to attract foreign investment and propel growth. The implementation of 5G across various countries is an important aspect of this process. As of November 2020, over ten operators have already implemented 5G services in the GCC countries. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report dated November 2020, the Middle East has the highest proportion of quality-led service providers at 45% and enjoys the position of an incumbent in the worldwide 5G industry. Most data centers in the Middle East are being developed in prominent locations, especially within the GCC countries. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Submarine Cable Deployment & Impact on Data Center Investments

Big Data, IoT, and Cloud Driving Data Center Investments

Migration from On-Premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market – Geography

The UAE is a preferred data center investment location in the Middle East, attracting investments in around four colocation data center facilities in 2020. The colocation service providers were Khazna, Etisalat, and Equinix. Rapid development in network connectivity, government support, and growth in the adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the UAE data center industry. The rising adoption of cloud-based services is leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers. Some leading cloud service providers such as Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and IBM have a presence in the country.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-north-africa-data-center-market

MENA Data Center Market by Geography

Middle East & North Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Jordan



Morocco



Egypt



Other Middle East and North African Countries

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Akbank

Batelco

Etisalat Group

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)

N+ONE

Orange

Raya Data Center

Turkcell

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Khazna

Zain

Key Construction Constructors

Arup Group

Atkins

Deerns

ENMAR ENGINEERING

Edarat Group

ISG

RED Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

Turner & Townsend

McLaren Construction Group

LAING O'ROURKE

ICS Nett

Linesight

Qatar Site and Power (QSP)

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence