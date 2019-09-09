Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Life Sciences Industry Outlook, Forecast to 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this research deliverable, the analyst team provides bold perspectives and predictions for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's life sciences industry in 2020. The markets covered include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics.

The analysis captures the impact of trends that are expected to transpire over 2019 and 2020 as organizations prepare for the future.This study provides guidance on where to find the greatest opportunities for expansion and which key companies to look out for.



The analyst projects the MENA Life Sciences market to cross US$ 40 billion by 2020.A shift in the focus of healthcare towards lifestyle-driven chronic health conditions and an increasingly affluent population's preference for research-based branded drugs and preventive screening diagnostic tests are expected to drive the MENA life sciences market during the forecast period (2019 to 2020).



Ongoing economic diversification and localization efforts by governments will make the domestic production of branded generic drugs more important than ever for both local consumption and export services. In addition, the regulatory environment will see a major transformation in each country. Given the on-going localization trends, it will be critical for global pharma MNCs to strategically collaborate with local agents or CMOs for their expertise on domestic contacts, customs regulations, and faster time to market in the MENA region. Areas exhibiting high growth opportunities will be the main focus of governments and industries alike. Business models specific to MENA will be pursued in contrast to those in larger markets of developed nations. Mergers and acquisitions are expected as stakeholders collaborate to achieve common outcomes. The outlook foresees increased collaboration and M&A activities between the life sciences and other healthcare sectors, in which preventative digital technology innovations will support the prevention of the onset of chronic and genetic diseases. Health spending is expected to rise in the region with governments aiming to meet sustainable development goals.



