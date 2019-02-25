Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts, 2019-2024: Revenues will Reach $2.13 Billion by 2024; or $1.51 Billion More than the 2018 Total

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MENA SVOD revenues will reach $2.13 billion by 2024; or $1.51 billion more than the 2018 total. SVOD revenues will more than triple between 2018 and 2024, according to the latest edition of the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report.

Market leader Turkey will add $373 million to triple its SVOD revenue total to $556 million by 2024. Saudi Arabia will nearly quadruple its SVOD revenues to reach $402 million in 2024 to take second place. Israel will be just behind - with $398 million revenues by 2024.

The publisher forecasts 26.51 million SVOD subscriptions [an SVOD subscriber can have more than one subscription] by 2024, up from 11.31 million recorded by end-2018. Turkey will remain the leader with 11.52 million subs by 2024.

The publisher forecasts 11.87 million SVOD subscriptions in the 13 Arab-speaking countries covered in this report by 2024 - nearly triple from the 4.13 million recorded at end-2018.

Key Topics Covered:

Outlook: Regional overview and forecasts for 20 countries in a 45-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet pointsA 73-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platformInsight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 60-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Prime Video

beIN Connect

Icflix

Iflix

Netflix

Ooredoo

Shahid Plus

Starz Play

Telly

Turkcell

Viu

Vodafone

Wavo

