Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Report 2021-2026 Featuring Batelco, beIN, Jawwy, Netflix, OSN, Spuul, STC & Zain

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report

Pay TV revenues for the 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region fell by 14% between 2016 and 2020 to $2.74 billion. Revenues will continue to fall slowly - to $2.52 billion in 2026. The 2026 revenues will be 23% lower than 2016.

Five countries will contribute 78% of the region's pay TV revenues in 2026. Turkey and Israel together will supply nearly half of the total. There are few winners. Eight of the 20 countries will lose revenues between 2020 and 2026.

Turkish pay TV revenues will reach $752 million in 2026; 17% lower than the peak year of 2016. However, the number of pay TV subscribers will grow from 7.27 million in 2020 to 7.64 million in 2026. Israel is experiencing cord-cutting. It will lose 28% of its pay TV subs between 2020 to 2026. We forecast that Israel's pay TV revenues will halve between 2016 and 2026. Beyond these figures, Israel's OTT sector will grow significantly.

Key Topics Covered:

The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 20 countries in a 42-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 20 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 56-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned

Batelco

beIN

Jawwy

Netflix

OSN

Spuul

STC

Zain

