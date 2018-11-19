Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market By Type (Lithium-ion Vs. Lithium Polymer), By Capacity (Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 – 8000 mAh and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5622730







According to "Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market By Type, By Capacity, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" power bank market is projected to grow to $ 223 million by 2023, on account of expanding mobile and portable device user base, increasing tourist footfall and rising per capita income across the region.Improving product standards for mitigating the existing and emerging hazards of high energy density lithium-ion batteries used in power banks, in addition to socio-economic development under government programs, namely, UAE Vision 2021, Saudi Vision 2030 and Kuwait Vision 2035, are expected to positively influence the power bank market in Middle East and North Africa during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in Middle East and North Africa power bank market are Anker Innovations Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Promate Technologies Ltd., Sunvalley Group (RAVPower), Xiaomi Corporation, Romoss Technology Co. Ltd, Belkin International, Inc., Shenzhen Remax Co. Ltd, Energizer Holdings Inc., and Aukey International Ltd., among others.



"Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market By Type, By Capacity, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of power bank market in MEA:

•Power Bank Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Lithium-ion Vs. Lithium Polymer), By Capacity (Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 – 8000 mAh and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of power bank market in MEA

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, power bank distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with power bank distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5622730



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

