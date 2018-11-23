Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market to 2023: Expanding Mobile and Portable Device User Base, Increasing Tourist Footfall and Rising Per Capita Income to Influence the Market
15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market By Type (Lithium-ion Vs. Lithium Polymer), By Capacity (Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 - 8000 mAh and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle East and North Africa power bank market is projected to grow to $ 223 million by 2023, on account of expanding mobile and portable device user base, increasing tourist footfall and rising per capita income across the region.
Improving product standards for mitigating the existing and emerging hazards of high energy density lithium-ion batteries used in power banks, in addition to socio-economic development under government programs, namely, UAE Vision 2021, Saudi Vision 2030 and Kuwait Vision 2035, are expected to positively influence the power bank market in Middle East and North Africa during the forecast period.
Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of power bank market in MEA:
- Power Bank Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lithium-ion Vs. Lithium Polymer), By Capacity (Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 - 8000 mAh and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of power bank market in MEA
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, power bank distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Some of the major players operating in Middle East and North Africa power bank market are
- Anker Innovations Limited
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Promate Technologies Ltd.
- Sunvalley Group (RAVPower)
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Romoss Technology Co. Ltd
- Belkin International, Inc.
- Shenzhen Remax Co. Ltd
- Energizer Holdings Inc.
- Aukey International Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Considered Before Purchase
4.2. Brand Awareness Level
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Middle East Power Bank Market Outlook
6. UAE Power Bank Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Power Bank Market Outlook
8. Iran Power Bank Market Outlook
9. Kuwait Power Bank Market Outlook
10. Qatar Power Bank Market Outlook
11. Oman Power Bank Market Outlook
12. Jordan Power Bank Market Outlook
13. Lebanon Power Bank Market Outlook
14. Bahrain Power Bank Market Outlook
15. North Africa Power Bank Market Outlook
16. Egypt Power Bank Market Outlook
17. Morocco Power Bank Market Outlook
18. Algeria Power Bank Market Outlook
19. Country-Wise List of Distributors/Dealers for Power Banks
20. Market Dynamics
20.1. Drivers
20.2. Challenges
21. Market Trends & Developments
22. Value Chain Analysis
23. Trade Dynamics
23.1. Import
23.2. Export
24. Competitive Landscape
24.1. Competition Benchmarking
24.2. Company Profiles
25. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztjrw4/middle_east_and?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article