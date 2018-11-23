Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market to 2023: Expanding Mobile and Portable Device User Base, Increasing Tourist Footfall and Rising Per Capita Income to Influence the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market By Type (Lithium-ion Vs. Lithium Polymer), By Capacity (Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 - 8000 mAh and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report

Middle East and North Africa power bank market is projected to grow to $ 223 million by 2023, on account of expanding mobile and portable device user base, increasing tourist footfall and rising per capita income across the region.



Improving product standards for mitigating the existing and emerging hazards of high energy density lithium-ion batteries used in power banks, in addition to socio-economic development under government programs, namely, UAE Vision 2021, Saudi Vision 2030 and Kuwait Vision 2035, are expected to positively influence the power bank market in Middle East and North Africa during the forecast period.



Middle East and North Africa Power Bank Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of power bank market in MEA:

Power Bank Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lithium-ion Vs. Lithium Polymer), By Capacity (Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 - 8000 mAh and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Middle East and North Africa power bank market are



Anker Innovations Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Promate Technologies Ltd.

Sunvalley Group (RAVPower)

Xiaomi Corporation

Romoss Technology Co. Ltd

Belkin International, Inc.

Shenzhen Remax Co. Ltd

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Aukey International Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Considered Before Purchase

4.2. Brand Awareness Level

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Middle East Power Bank Market Outlook



6. UAE Power Bank Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Power Bank Market Outlook



8. Iran Power Bank Market Outlook



9. Kuwait Power Bank Market Outlook



10. Qatar Power Bank Market Outlook



11. Oman Power Bank Market Outlook



12. Jordan Power Bank Market Outlook



13. Lebanon Power Bank Market Outlook



14. Bahrain Power Bank Market Outlook



15. North Africa Power Bank Market Outlook



16. Egypt Power Bank Market Outlook



17. Morocco Power Bank Market Outlook



18. Algeria Power Bank Market Outlook



19. Country-Wise List of Distributors/Dealers for Power Banks



20. Market Dynamics

20.1. Drivers

20.2. Challenges



21. Market Trends & Developments



22. Value Chain Analysis



23. Trade Dynamics

23.1. Import

23.2. Export



24. Competitive Landscape

24.1. Competition Benchmarking

24.2. Company Profiles



25. Strategic Recommendations



