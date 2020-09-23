Middle East and North Africa Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market Forecasts 2025: Netflix will Remain the Platform Leader by Some Distance, More than Doubling its Subscribers to 9.81 Million

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There will be 27.16 million paying SVOD subscriptions for 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa by 2025, up from 10.95 million recorded at end-2019. Turkey will remain the country leader, with 11.30 million subscriptions by 2025.

Netflix will remain the platform leader by some distance - more than doubling its subscriber total to 9.81 million by 2025. Its share of the MENA total will remain at around 36%. About half of Netflix's MENA subscribers will be in the Arab countries.

There will be 12.27 million subscriptions across 13 Arab countries by 2025. This is triple from 4.13 million in 2019 - faster growth than for the rest of the region. Netflix will bring in 5 million, followed by StarzPlay (2.39 million) and OSN (2.28 million). These three platforms will generate 78% of the Arab total by 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2020, this 83-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country analysis for Bahrain , Egypt , Israel , Kuwait , Oman , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , Turkey and UAE in a 33-page PDF document.

, , , , , , , and UAE in a 33-page PDF document. A 50-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

beIN Connect

blu

Cellcom TV

Disney+

Megogo

Netflix

OSN

Partner

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

Sting TV

Tivibu

Turkcell

Vodafone TV

Yes+

