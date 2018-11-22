Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon), By Vehicle Type (Bus, Medium Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East commercial vehicle market is forecast to surpass $8 billion by 2023

Rising demand for commercial vehicles in the region can be attributed to increasing construction & infrastructure activities across different countries of the region. Moreover, some Middle East countries, like Qatar, are likely to witness growth in tourism sector owing to government initiatives, which is further likely to push demand for commercial vehicles across these countries in the coming years.

Additionally, with rising e-commerce, demand for commercial vehicles like trucks is also anticipated to increase across the region.

Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of commercial vehicle market in Middle East:

Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Country ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Oman , Kuwait , Qatar , Jordan and Lebanon ), By Vehicle Type (Bus, Medium Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Middle East commercial vehicle market are



Toyota Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

Isuzu Motors Middle East FZE

Hyundai Motor Company

MAN Truck and Bus Middle East FZE

Volvo Group Middle East FZE

Hino Motors Ltd.

Ashok Leyland

Mercedes-Benz KSA Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors Limited

