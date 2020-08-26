Middle East Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of $3.7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

10+ new data center projects and expansion activities witnessed in the Middle East market in 2019. In 2019, Turkey dominated the investments in the Middle East market with a share of around 35%, followed by the UAE with a share of over 12%. Over $4 billion cumulative investment will be witnessed in Middle East data center market during 2020-2025. $650 million cumulative investments are expected on cooling systems across Middle East during 2020-2025. In 2019, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Gulf Data Hub, Khazna, Equinix, Batelco, Turkcell, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Palestine Telecommunications Company, and Etisalat have invested in Middle East market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, and 10 data center investors

Middle East Data Center Market – Segmentation

The server market is witnessing a gradual shift from rack-based servers to blade ones to support high-density operations. The increased adoption of technology such as IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by enterprises across the Middle East is driving the demand.

is driving the demand. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period in the region as their price will continue to decline. Since most vendors are offering lithium-ion based UPS systems, the market is likely to become highly competitive during the forecast period.

The majority of Middle East countries do not support the use of free cooling systems. The Middle East data center market is adopting water-based cooling systems; however, direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions are likely to witness high adoption.

Middle East Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Middle East Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Middle East Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Middle East Data Center Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM

Middle East Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Middle East Data Center Market – Dynamics

The digitalization of business operations is driving the demand for cloud-based service adoption in the market. Over the past few years, the demand for cloud-based services has been increasingly gaining traction in the Middle East. The use of cloud computing services and applications continues to rise rapidly, leading to the establishment of vast hyperscale cloud-based data centers across the region. Cloud computing is changing the dynamics of data center facilities, leading to several innovations and resulting in the use of modern infrastructure. Cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Tencent, Google, and Oracle are the major investors in data centers that are expected to open or expand their presence in the next 2−3 years. Also, there is growing competition in the market from local and regional cloud service providers, especially managed service providers, which has prompted service providers to establish their presence across several countries in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Renewable Energy-Powered Facilities in Middle East

Smart City Initiatives Driving Edge Data Center Deployments

Big Data & IoT Spending to Drive Data Center Investments

Government Support to Boost Digital Economy in Middle East

Middle East Data Center Market – Geography

Saudi Arabia is one of the leading data center markets in the Middle East due to the steady growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) applications among businesses and consumers as well as strong fiber connectivity. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Ericsson have signed a deal to launch a mid-band 5G network in Saudi Arabia. STC Group has officially launched commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia to provide this service across a number of cities in the country. The growing internet penetration, social media usage, and smart initiatives will continue to drive the market over the next few years.

Middle East Data Center Market by Geography

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Jordan

Other Countries

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

HPE

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Lenovo

NetApp

Prominent Construction Contractors

Red Engineering

Atkins

ISG

McLaren Group of Companies

ICS Nett

Laing O'Rourke

NOVA Mission Critical

Edarat Group

Linesight

Deerns

Enmar Engineering

Qatar Site and Power

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

Akbank

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Equinix

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Etisalat Group

Gulf Data Hub

Khanza

Turkcell

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Zain

