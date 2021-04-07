Middle East Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Middle East data center market report.

The Middle East data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Increasing internet penetration and adoption of cloud and managed services due to COVID-19 has significantly driven the demand for data centers in the Middle East

2. Commercial deployment of 5G will kick off in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman by 2023, is anticipated to be deployed by Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Turkey, and Iran.

3. The Middle East is increasingly becoming a hotspot for investment in renewable energy owing to the abundance of solar energy available in the region and is emerging leader in microgrid capacity.

4. The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) has signed MoUs with IBM, Huawei, and Alibaba under The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 which includes building smart cities.

5. There are an increasing number of modular data center facilities being built in the Middle East and can handle systems with a higher rack density.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 IT infrastructure providers, 13 construction contractors, and 10 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-data-center-market-size-analysis

Middle East Data Center Market – Segmentation

The Middle East IT infrastructure market expects to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020–2026. The server market is shifting slowly from rack-based to blade servers to support a high-density operating environment. This is because of the increased usage of IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by enterprises across the Middle Eastern market.

The generators market in the Middle East is likely to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8% during 2020–2026. The construction of large facilities is driving the demand for generators in the Middle East . Instability in the power grid in the region is the major factor for the deployment of high-capacity generators.

is likely to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8% during 2020–2026. The construction of large facilities is driving the demand for generators in the . Instability in the power grid in the region is the major factor for the deployment of high-capacity generators. Cooling systems, including water-cooled chillers, CRAH, and cooling towers, are installed with N+20 redundancy in the Middle East region. Most facilities in the region design to cool servers via water-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers in the UAE is a key factor in developing multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. In Saudi Arabia , data centers' construction will increase the adoption of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

Middle East Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Middle East Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Middle East Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Middle East Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Middle East Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Middle East Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Middle East Data Center Market – Dynamics

Investments in submarine cables have increased considerably over the years, with governments and enterprises continuously strengthening their fiber infrastructure for better connectivity with other countries. Many telecommunication providers and hyperscale data center operators are investing in cables to improve network connectivity with the Middle East. The rise in investment in submarine cables is also likely to attract more data center investments in the region. The adoption of technologies such as cloud, big data, and IoT has strengthened the need for strong fixed broadband connectivity over the last five years. The Middle Eastern region witnessed an increase in the deployment of submarine cables by major telecom and data center operators in the region. Government entities are also bringing in foreign direct investments (FDI) from data center service providers by strengthening their internet connectivity as it is one of the major data center site selection criteria.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Smart City Initiatives Fuel Data Center Deployments

COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Migration from On-Premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Middle East Data Center Market – Geography

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers. Some of the leading cloud service providers such as Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and IBM have a presence in the country. The country is expected to spend more than $5.3 billion on IT enterprises, which will be one of the factors leading to the development of more data center facilities across the country. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment is leading to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further increasing investments in data centers. Some of the telecommunication companies working towards or having already deployed 5G in the region include Etisalat, Atlas, Sirius Telecom, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and ECS Global Wire & Cable.

Middle East Data Center Market by Geography

Middle Eastern Countries

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Jordan



Turkey



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Contractors

Atkins

Deerns

ENMAR ENGINEERING

Edarat Group

ISG

RED Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

Turner & Townsend

McLaren Construction Group

LAING O'ROURKE

ICS Nett

Linesight

Qatar Site and Power (QSP)

Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Akbank

Batelco

Etisalat Group

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Turkcell

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Khazna

Zain

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

