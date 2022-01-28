Middle East Data Center Markets Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 - Big Data & loT Fueling Data Center Investments & On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating to Colocation & Managed Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East data canter market witnessed investments of USD 3.89 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 6.73 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.56% during 2022-2027.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Middle East data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The demand for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies will be a predominant driver for data center development in the Middle Eastern region. The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers and global colocation operators.

Most Middle Eastern countries' government are taking initiatives by developing special economic zones and industrial parks, which provides tax exemptions for data center development. In the Middle East, more than 15 data centers have added a white floor area of around 30,000 square feet area. In addition, approximately 10 data center facilities opened and under construction in 2021 have added a white floor area between 30,000 to 70,000 square feet.

MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The server market is slowly shifting from rack-based servers to blade servers to support a high-density operating environment. This is because of the increased usage of IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by enterprises across the Middle Eastern market.

UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline in the Middle East data center industry.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

In 2021, the UAE will be one of the preferred data center locations in the Middle East, with more than 10 data center facilities investments. In 2021, Amazon Web Services announced the development of a new data center region in Abu Dhabi, which consists of three availability zones in the UAE. It is expected to be opened in the first half of 2022.

In 2021, The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched a USD 18 billion plan to collaborate with local players to build a network of hyperscale data centers across Saudi Arabia. Also, in terms of investment, Riyadh and Jeddah are the preferred locations, with major investments from colocation, enterprise, and government entities.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

HPE, Dell, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco are among the major revenue generators in the market. The innovations in the IT infrastructure space will result in the launch of new solutions at an affordable cost that suits the operational business needs of enterprises.

Infrastructure providers enhance their DCIM and BMS operations through automation and artificial intelligence. The construction of mega data centers with thousands of infrastructure racks will be the major revenue generators for DCIM and BMS solution providers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Middle Eastern countries are working towards digital transformation to attract foreign investments. 5G network deployment fuels the digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and fourth industrial revolution.

Middle East enjoys a strategic location between Africa and APAC that can easily connect both regions. This will benefit data center operators to invest in the submarine cable network passing through the country, thus will drive the MENA data center market.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment

Smart City Initiatives Drives Data Center Investments

Deployment of Submarine Cables and Inland Cables Impact Data Center Investments

Increase in Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure in Data Centers

VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls designs

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Aldar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Dar Group

DC PRO Engineering

Deerns

Edarat Group

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC Group

ISG

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLAREN Construction Group

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

Red Engineering

RW Armstrong

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bynet Data Communications

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Etisalat Group

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

Group 42

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub

MEEZA

Microsoft

Ooredoo

Turkcell

Zain

New Entrants

Infinity

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2.1 Key



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment

8.2 Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Investments

8.3 Deployment Of Submarine Cables And Inland Cables

8.4 Increase In The Adoption Of Renewable Energy Sources

8.5 Adoption Of Advanced IT Infrastructure In Data Centers



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Investments

9.1.1 Cloud Adoption Across The Middle East

9.2 Big Data & lot Fueling Data Center Investments

9.3 On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating To Colocation & Managed Services

9.4 Deployment Of Modular Data Centers

9.5 Covid-19 Impact On Data Center Investments



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Security Challenges For Data Centers

10.1.1 UAE

10.1.2 Saudi Arabia

10.1.3 Israel

10.1.4 Oman

10.1.5 Bahrain

10.1.6 Other Countries

10.2 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce

10.2.1 UAE

10.2.2 Saudi Arabia

10.2.3 Turkey

10.2.4 Israel

10.2.5 Jordan

10.3 Location Constraints On Data Center Development



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment

11.3 Area

11.4 Power Capacity

11.5 Five Forces Analysis



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 IT Infrastructure

12.3 Electrical Infrastructure

12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

12.5 General Construction



13 IT Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Server Infrastructure

13.3 Storage Infrastructure

13.4 Network Infrastructure



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Core & Shell Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Engineering & Building Design

18.5 Fire Detection & Suppression

18.6 Physical Security

18.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions



19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

19.3 Tier I & II

19.4 Tier III

19.5 Tier IV



20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ai52ud

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets