Middle East Diesel Genset Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 by KVA Ratings, Verticals, Countries and Competitive Landscape

Middle East Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-25.

Strengthening construction sector, rising telecom industry as well as increasing investment in establishment of new hospitals would drive the growth of diesel gensets in the Middle East region over the coming years. Additionally, increasing number of chemical and power sector projects in the country, National Development Plans and economic diversification would further increase the demand for diesel gensets over the upcoming six years.



5-75 KVA rating diesel gensets are expected to dominate the market in terms of volume due to increasing demand from construction, retail & logistic, telecom and residential sectors. Moreover, 75.1-375 kVA rating diesel genset would also experience healthy growth in the coming years owing to rising construction activities in the country and increasing government spending on transportation infrastructure in the region.



Amongst all the applications, the commercial segment dominated the market in the terms of revenues and volume. The segment is further anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years owing to increasing development of non-residential commercial buildings including workshops, office spaces, hotels and tourist spots and other government buildings.



The report thoroughly covers market by kVA rating, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered



The reports offers a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By kVA Rating

5 kVA-75 kVA

1 kVA-375 kVA

1 kVA-750 kVA

1 kVA-1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Verticals

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation & Infrastructure

By Countries

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Turkey

Kuwait

Iran

Rest of Middle East

