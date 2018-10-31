Middle East Electronic Security Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 22% From 2017-2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Middle East Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2022 - by Region (North, Central, West, East and South), by Type (Video and Monitoring Systems and Restricted Entry System), by Type of Video and Monitoring Systems (Video Surveillance, Access Control, Intruder Detection) by Type of Restricted Entry System (Traffic Barriers & Accessories, Walkthrough Metal and Passenger Baggage Detectors, Turnstiles and E-Gates, Automation Systems for Gates, Doors, Garage Doors and Shutters, Automatic Retractable Traffic Bollards)

Artificial Intelligence is the latest technology that is being used in the sector in various domains such as Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) and Video analytics. Integration of these technologies leads to better utilization of security systems to provide high level of security.

Government which earlier mandated the use of electronic security equipments in key sectors has made the use of electronic security systems in other sectors also, which has lead to increase in demand from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, hospitality.

Qatar world cup 2022 and Dubai expo 2020 are some of the projects which will drive the infrastructure growth in the region and thus bring huge demand from the government sector for electronic security equipments.

The market for electronic security in Middle East is expected to register double digit growth as it has gained fresh momentum due to enhanced focus of the government. Demand for electronic security equipments will be largely driven by smart home, commercial infrastructure and compliance to government regulation. In the last few years, these sectors have seen rapid growth in various regions across the Middle East. The political conditions are also playing a major role in acceptance of electronic security due to increasing security concerns. The hospitality and banking sector are the major end users of electronic security equipments. New technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have a wide application in the sector, although Middle East is yet to stride in this area as advanced technologies is limited to few projects in the market which is expected to grow by manifold in the near future.

The competition in the market is divided on the type of security systems provided such as monitoring and surveillance systems or restricted entry systems. The monitoring and surveillance systems will continue to account for majority of the revenue generated in the market. The market dynamics across the Middle East has some common feature as well as different features which vary with social, economic and political scenario of the region. Central (KSA, Iraq, Jordan) and northern region (Turkey, Syria, Cyprus) will drive majority of demand from the market in the future. Southern region's (Oman, UAE, Yemen) growth will surpass others in the entire Middle East. The demand from western region (Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Palestine) will grow at slowest rate and will be mainly due to saturated market in Israel and poor economic conditions in Lebanon.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Middle East Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2022 - By Monitoring and Surveillance (CCTV, Access Control and Intruder Detection), Restricted Entry Systems (Traffic Barriers, Turnstiles, Detectors, Automated Gates, Traffic Bollards)" believe that revamping the distribution system, introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and e-governance will help in maximizing the delivered value from manufacturers, system integrators and government to the end users. Manufacturers should focus on increasing the perceived value of their products by communicating the long term benefits of their products.

Middle East electronic security market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 22% during the period 2017-2022 with central region expected to gain lion share of the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Monitoring and Surveillance

Restricted Entry System

By Monitoring and Surveillance

CCTV

Access Control

Intrusion detection

By Restricted Entry System

Traffic Barriers & Accessories

Walkthrough Metal And Passenger Baggage Detectors

Turnstiles and E-Gates

Automation Systems for Gates, Doors, Garage Doors And Shutters

Automatic Retractable Traffic Bollards

By Region

North

South

East

West

Central

Key Target Audience

Electronic Security Companies

Restricted Entry System Equipment Manufacturers

System Integrators

Venture Capitalists

Startups in Electronic Security

Research and Development Firms

Software Companies

Security Analytics Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 - Historical Period

2017-2022 - Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Electronic Security Equipment Manufacturers:

Bosch

Honeywell

Axis

Pelco

Hanwha Techwin

Hikvision

Avigilon

FLIR System

IndigoVision

Panasonic

Arecont Vision

Restricted Entry System Manufacturers

Building Defense System

Gallagher Security

Cochrane

ASEC Rapiscan Systems

Fast lane

Harris

Cam

Kaba Doors

System Integrators:

Group 5

G4S

SeedIS

SSS Co.

Keywords

Electronic security Industry Middle East

Government regulations Middle East

CCTV Revenue Saudi Arabia

Electronic security market in UAE

Intrusion detection Market Kuwait

Major system integrators in Middle East

Electronic security equipment manufacturers Middle East

Turkey Electronic Security Market

Market Share Electronic Security KSA

UAE Electronic Security Revenue

Restricted Systems Market GCC

Intrusion Detection Industry Middle East

Video Surveillance System Market GCC

Monitoring and Surveillance System Market Middle East

Traffic barriers & accessories Market Middle East

Walkthrough metal Detectors Middle East

Passenger Baggage Detectors Market

Turnstiles and e-Gates Market

System Integrators Electronic Security Market Share

Cost Security System Installation

Automation systems gates, doors, garage doors and shutters Market

Automatic retractable traffic bollards Market

Honeywell electronic security Middle East

HIK vision Middle East .

. Security issues infrastructure development Middle East .

. Security requirements smart city Middle East

G4S system integrators

Bosch in Middle East

ANPR in Middle East

AI Middle East electronic security

electronic security Integrated security in Middle East

Samsung techwin Middle East

Electronic security license procurement

