Middle East Feed Additives Market to 2025: Major Players are Cargill, Alltech, Kemin Industries, and Biomin

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Feed Form, by Animal Type, by Country, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-25.

Government subsidy, increasing livestock population and construction of several livestock farms are some of the factors boosting the feed additives market in the Middle East region. The market for feed additives in the Middle East has illustrated brisk growth as a consequence of rising mycotoxins level in animals. Furthermore, extremely high levels of ZEN(905) and DON(97%) were also existent, thus have impacted the usage of feed additives.

The feed additives market in the Middle East has exhibited significant growth over the past few years on account of surge in demand for quality meat products due to growing health concerns. Furthermore, lack of reproduction and severe climate change are one of the important factors which are going to provide thrust to the feed additives market in the Middle East.

By type, the Middle East feed additives market is segmented into nutritional, technological, zootechnical and sensory feed additives. The nutritional feed additives segment accounted for the highest feed additives market share owing to the increasing protein deficiency in animals and severe heat stress in the broilers. Furthermore, the growth rate of zootechnical feed additives is anticipated to surge over the coming years on account of increasing intestinal problems in poultry and ruminants.



Some of the major players in the Middle East feed additives market are Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc and Biomin Holding GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Middle East Feed Additives Market Overview



4. Middle East Feed Additives Market Dynamics



5. Middle East Feed Additives Market Trends



6. Turkey Feed Additives Market Overview



7. Turkey Feed Additives Market Overview, By Types



8. Turkey Feed Additives Market Overview, By Feed Form



9. Turkey Feed Additives Market Overview, By Animal Type



10. Turkey Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Turkey Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment



12. Turkey Feed Additives Market Competitive Landscape



13. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Overview



14. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Overview, By Types



15. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Overview, By Feed Form



16. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Overview, By Animal Type



17. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



18. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment



19. Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Competitive Landscape



20. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview



21. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview, By Types



22. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview, By Feed Form



23. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview, By Animal Type



24. UAE Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



25. UAE Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment



26. UAE Feed Additives Market Competitive Landscape



27. Jordan Feed Additives Market Overview



28. Jordan Feed Additives Market Overview, By Types



29. Jordan Feed Additives Market Overview, By Feed Form



30. Jordan Feed Additives Market Overview, By Animal Type



31. Jordan Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



32. Jordan Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment



33. Jordan Feed Additives Market Competitive Landscape



34. Rest of Middle East Feed Additives Market Overview



35. Middle East Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



36. Middle East Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment



37. Company Profiles



Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE.

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC

& Africa FZ-LLC Elanco Animal Health Inc,

Evonik Gulf FZE

Kemin Industries Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Novus International Inc.



