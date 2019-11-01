Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025F

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Fire Fighting Systems and Equipment, by Fire Detection and Alarm Systems, by Verticals, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East fire safety systems and equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-25.



Fire safety systems and equipment are installed in buildings to ensure the safety of the people and for the prevention of major loss due to fire. Economic diversification and ambitious growth plans in the Middle East nations are leading to the construction of new infrastructure in the region, which would drive the Middle East fire safety systems and equipment market over the coming years. Additionally, the implementation of stringent norms in countries would also benefit the growth of the market.



The fire safety systems and equipment market is expected to register a moderate growth during the forecast period due to a modest supply of development projects in the region during the forecast period. The value of construction contracts awarded in the GCC region is declining ever since the oil price crash of 2014. However, continued efforts to implement the ambitious Vision initiatives and strengthen public infrastructure over the next decade would spur the demand for fire safety systems and equipment in the future.



The commercial and hospitality sectors are the key verticals that are driving the Middle East fire safety systems and equipment market share, primarily sprinkler and suppression systems. Government development plans, such as Qatar National Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030, would lead to the development of the infrastructure, particularly in the non-oil sectors, in these countries.



The report thoroughly covers the market by types, verticals, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Global Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2. Global Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018



4. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview

4.1. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

4.2. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Industry Life Cycle

4.3. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Porter's Five Force Model

4.4. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Value Chain

4.5. Classification of Fire

4.6. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2017 & 2024F



5. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Trends



7. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



8. UAE Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



9. Qatar Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



10. Egypt Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



11. Iran Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



12. Oman Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



13. Kuwait Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



14. Turkey Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



15. Rest of Middle East Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview

15.1. Rest of Middle Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Amerex Corporation

16.2. Saudi Factory For Fire Equipment Co.

16.3. Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment Factory LLC (FireX)

16.4. Minimax-Viking Gmbh

16.5. Unisafe Fire Protection Specialists Llc

16.6. NAFFCO FZCO

16.7. Fike Corporation

16.8. Tyco Fire Protection Products

16.9. Honeywell International Inc.

16.10. Siemens Middle East Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations



