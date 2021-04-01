Middle East Renewable Energy Markets 2020-2025: Opportunities in Anti-soiling and Efficiency Improvement Solutions & Storage Solutions to Address Intermittency and Output Stabilisation

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar PV Dominating Investment Opportunities in Renewable Sector Across the Middle East, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the study is limited to solar (PV and CSP) and wind (onshore) technologies and geographic coverage is the Middle East, covering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and also Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Sustainable development is the theme gaining unparalleled levels of attention and importance across the globe. The Middle East hosts top oil exporters in the world along with some of the top carbon emitters. The onus to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) has fallen on the region and, therefore, the countries in the region have ambitious targets to promote renewables and thereby, reduce the carbon footprint. Therefore renewable energy presents a $341.1 billion opportunity for companies wishing to ride on the growth in this decade.



Key drivers of market growth are climate change commitments, abundance of resources, falling costs of renewables, and progressive policies being implemented by countries in the region to promote clean energy and reduce carbon footprint.



This study explores the avenues for investments available for renewables companies in this region that arise as a result of this serious effort towards promoting renewables in the region and also as a result of localisation efforts by these countries as they move towards building well-diversified and non-oil dependent economies.



Opportunities are abound with capacity additions of more than 57.0 GW in the pipeline. This study explores critical success factors and growth opportunities available for companies with the right strategy, along with technology trends and growth themes.



While the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is the leader in terms of planned capacity addition, other key markets include Qatar and the UAE. In terms of technologies, solar PV is expected to gain maximum traction during the next 5 years compared to other technologies. The study touches upon the current capacity of local equipment manufacturers, the key participants in the market and possible future capabilities of manufacturers.



This is a market that requires strategic partnerships and critical local market knowledge for success. Besides, due to limitations in resources other than oil, a robust procurement strategy is key to sustain profits.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the installed capacity of renewable energy in the region and what is the expected investment in each renewable energy technology type?

What are the trends affecting the renewable energy industry?

How is the competitive landscape, and what are the critical success factors?

What are the growth opportunities available for new entrants and existing participants?

What are the opportunities available in each country in the region?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Middle Eastern Renewable Energy and the Strategic Imperative - Top 3 Strategic Imperatives Affecting Growth

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle Eastern Renewable Energy-Executive Summary

Key Findings

Top Power Industry Trends in the Middle East

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Renewable Energy Capacity Targets

RE Installed Capacity Breakdown

Top Trends

3. Investment Opportunity and Outlook

Localisation Drive in the Region

CEO's Perspective

4. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

5. Drivers and Restraints-ME Renewable Energy

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Explained

6. Middle Eastern Power Industry Outlook

Overall Power Generation Capacity

Growth in Power Demand at a CAGR of 4.1%

Role of Renewables

Middle Eastern Renewable Energy Sector Overview

7. Forecast Assumptions, Middle Eastern Renewable Sector

Overall Power Generation Capacity

Regional Attractiveness

8. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-KSA

KSA RE Sector Snapshot

KSA-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Projects

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Wind and Solar

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar CSP Value Chain

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Wind Value Chain

9. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-UAE

UAE RE Sector Snapshot

UAE-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Projects

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar CSP Value Chain

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Wind Value Chain

10. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-Qatar

Qatar RE Sector Snapshot

Qatar-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain

11. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-Kuwait

Kuwait RE Sector Snapshot

Kuwait-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Projects

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain

12. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-Bahrain

Bahrain RE Sector Snapshot

Bahrain-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain

13. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-Oman

Oman RE Sector Snapshot

Oman-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Projects

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain

14. Renewable Energy Outlook and Investment Opportunities-Rest of the Middle East

Rest of ME RE Sector Snapshot

Rest of ME-Key Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Competitors

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Trends

Opportunity Size

Opportunities in Local Manufacturing-Solar PV Value Chain ( Lebanon )

15. Growth Opportunity Universe, Middle Eastern Renewable Energy Sector

Growth Theme 1-RE for Desalination

Growth Theme 2-RE in Mobility

Growth Theme 3-RE in District Cooling

Growth Opportunity 1-Anti-soiling and Efficiency Improvement Solutions for Addressing Efficiency Losses, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2-Storage Solutions to Address Intermittency and Output Stabilisation

Critical Success Factors

16. The Last Word

Key Conclusions

Top Predictions for the ME RE Sector

Next Steps

