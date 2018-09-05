Middle East Transfer Switch Market 2018-2024: Revenues are Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% - Key players are Schneider Electric, Eaton, Socomec and ABB

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Middle East Transfer Switch Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024





The market for transfer switch has registered substantial growth in the Middle East region as a result of growing technological precision favored by rapid commercialization as well as escalating industrial expenditure. These factors have increased the demand for a reliable and safe operating environment. Further, economic diversification plans and expansion of power infrastructure across the region would also surge the transfer switch market over the next six years.







According to this research, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait government are taking major steps to strengthen the non-oil sectors due to the recent decline in crude oil prices, which has adversely affected the market during the last 3 years. With expected recovery of crude oil prices in 2017 and increase in public infrastructure development for the next 5 years, the market is likely to rebound during the forecast period.







Small and medium rating transfer switches (Below 400A) are expected to register strong growth during the forecast period due to high demand from residential and commercial sectors. Upcoming mega projects such as Lusail city, railway network expansion and economic cities would also drive the transfer switch market during the forecast period.





Some of the key players in Middle East transfer switch market include- Schneider Electric, Eaton, Socomec and ABB.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary







2. Introduction



2.1. Report Description



2.2. Key Highlights of the Report



2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation



2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points



2.5. Assumptions







3. Global Transfer Switch Market Overview



3.1. Global Transfer Switch Market Revenues 2014-2024F



3.2. Global Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017







4. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Overview



4.1. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



4.2. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Industry Life Cycle



4.3. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Porter's Five Forces Model



4.4. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2017 & 2024







5. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Dynamics



5.1. Impact Analysis



5.2. Market Drivers



5.3. Market Restraints







6. Middle East Transfer Switch Market Trends



6.1. Green Transfer Switch



6.2. Modular Transfer Switch







7. Saudi Arabia Transfer Switch Market Overview







8. UAE Transfer Switch Market Overview







9. Kuwait Transfer Switch Market Overview







10. Qatar Transfer Switch Market Overview







11. Oman Transfer Switch Market Overview







12. Iran Transfer Switch Market Overview







13. Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Market Overview



13.1. Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Market Revenues, 2014-2024F







14. Competitive Landscape



14.1. Saudi Arabia Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



14.2. UAE Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



14.3. Qatar Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



14.4. Kuwait Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



14.5. Oman Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



14.6. Iran Transfer Switch Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



14.7. Competitive Benchmarking, By Ampere Rating







15. Company Profiles



15.1. Schneider Electric



15.2. Vertiv Co.



15.3. ABB Ltd.



15.4. Eaton Corporation Plc



15.5. Socomec Middle East



15.6. Tripp Lite



15.7. Legrand SNC FZE



15.8. General Electric







16. Strategic Recommendations





