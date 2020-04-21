Middle Easterners Apply for Citizenship by Investment From Dominica

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizenship by Investment (CBI) from the Commonwealth of Dominica remains in demand in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, spoke with London-headquartered government advisory CS Global Partners about why Dominica remains a popular choice with investors of good moral character.

Ambassador Nanthan explains that Dominica is very protective of whom it allows to become its citizen. His Excellency says that, to run a CBI Programme as successful as Dominica's, it takes "relentless commitment to due diligence."

"An applicant must be of high moral character and present a clean source of funds," Ambassador Nanthan says. "We have applications that come from Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Africa."

Last year, the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine ranked Dominica as having the best CBI programme in the world. The small Caribbean island has held on to its number one position for three consecutive years.

Earlier this year, Dominica opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi. It serves a growing number of individuals from the United Arab Emirates obtaining Dominican citizenship through the CBI Programme.

With regards to why applicants hope to be approved for Dominican citizenship, Ambassador Nanthan says "obviously, this is a beautiful country." Dominica offers safety, stability and security, is well-respected internationally, with good diplomatic relations, especially with fellow Commonwealth countries.

Should applicants successfully pass all the due diligence checks, they then make a qualifying investment to complete their citizenship application. They can either contribute directly to a government fund or invest in pre-approved real estate.

The fund route requires single applicants to make a US$100,000 contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund. This is one of the most affordable options in the world for anyone looking for second citizenship by means of investment.

Those with an entrepreneurial predilection may prefer to invest in a luxury hotel or resort that the Dominican government has carefully handpicked as trustworthy and most likely to succeed. Immersed in nature with intimacy and luxury unlike any other place in the world, Dominica attracts investors who understand the potential for luxury ecotourism. FT's fDI Intelligence service ranked Dominica as one of the top 20 tourism destinations of the future.

To see if you can qualify for Dominican citizenship by investment, speak to an authorised agent.

