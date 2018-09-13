Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter 2018

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. (the "Bank") (OTCPink: MNVB) reported record total assets for the third quarter of 2018 of $428.8 million, an increase of $104.1 million (32%) versus third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $474.2 thousand and earnings per share of $0.21 (share count is 750.8 thousand higher in 3Q18 vs. 3Q17,) as compared to net income of $513.5 thousand and earnings per share of $0.35 recorded for the third quarter 2017. The Bank earned $1.7 million with earnings per share of $0.75 for the nine months ended on September 30, 2018, as compared to $1.4 million in earnings and earnings per share of $0.96 for the same period in 2017.

The decrease in third quarter 2018 earnings of $39.2 thousand versus third quarter 2017 was due to a $273.8 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses driven by $89 million in new loan growth and a $674.7 thousand increase in noninterest expense more than offsetting the increases of: $754.5 thousand increase in net interest income, $22.9 thousand increase in noninterest income, and a $131.7 thousand decrease in income taxes. Net interest income year over year increase of $754.4 thousand was driven by average loan balances increasing $86.8 million to $331.2 million, more than offsetting the lower net interest margin (NIM). The Bank made a strategic decision to lengthen our liabilities in the early third quarter 2018 to lock in funding costs ahead of expected future interest rate increases. Income taxes were again positively impacted by the lowered corporate tax rate. Non-interest expense growth was primarily caused by an increase in personnel expenses (73% of increase) and occupancy (11% of increase) as the Bank continues to build out staffing to support the continued growth.

The ratio of Allowance for loan losses to total loans were 0.99% and 1.08% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, as the overall loan portfolio continues to see improvement in credit quality. Nonperforming assets to total loans were 1.06% and 1.03% as of September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The balance sheet growth mentioned previously for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was driven by net loan growth of $89.1 million (35%) to $340.2 million, a $7.5 million increase in cash to $24.9 million, and a $6.1 million in increase in investments which were funded by a $83.0 million (28.3%) increase in deposits, $5.0 million in borrowings, and a $13.7 million increase in equity due to the fourth quarter 2017 common equity capital raise and retained earnings. The dividend declared was $0.03 and $0.02 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Middletown Valley Bank

Brian M. Ropp

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(301) 371-3029

Middletown Valley Bank September 30, 2018 Summary Financials (dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet September 30, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash $ 24,907 $ 17,394 $ 20,053 FHLB Stock 538 255 255 Investments, at market value 48,255 42,133 47,458 Loans, net of Reserve 340,189 251,088 280,183 Fixed assets 5,920 5,499 5,615 Other assets 9,032 8,294 7,660 Total Assets $ 428,841 $ 324,663 $ 361,224 Deposits $ 375,411 $ 292,444 $ 315,932 Borrowings 5,000 - - Other liabilities 4,178 1,701 1,904 Total Liabilities 384,589 294,145 317,836 Equity 45,375 30,766 43,815 Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax (1,123) (248) (427) Total Equity 44,252 30,518 43,388 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 428,841 $ 324,663 $ 361,224 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Income Statement September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total interest and fee income $ 4,290,135 $ 3,052,603 $ 11,656,495 $ 8,567,327 Total interest expense 781,766 298,745 1,731,391 777,005 Net interest income 3,508,369 2,753,858 9,925,104 7,790,322 Provision for loan losses 381,913 108,108 563,913 377,903 Net interest income after provision 3,126,456 2,645,750 9,361,191 7,412,419 Other non-interest income 298,443 275,529 869,097 790,692 Other non-interest expense 2,797,642 2,122,924 7,969,479 6,018,061 Pre-merger, pre-tax net income 627,257 798,355 2,260,809 2,185,050 Income taxes 153,056 284,813 583,749 768,334 Net income $ 474,201 $ 513,542 $ 1,677,060 $ 1,416,716

Middletown Valley Bank Selected Financial Data September 30, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2017 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Total Assets $ 428,841 $ 324,663 $ 361,224 Loans 340,189 251,088 280,183 Deposits 375,411 292,444 315,932 Shareholder's equity 44,252 30,518 43,388 Nonperforming Assets: Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 738 $ 766 $ 759 Loans 90 past due and still accruing - - - Nonaccrual loans 3,098 1,841 3,134 Foreclosed properties 167 167 167 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,003 $ 2,774 $ 4,060 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Summary of Operating Results 2018 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net income $ 1,009,170 $ 906,463 $ 2,824,722 $ 2,562,953 Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax 381,913 108,108 563,913 377,903 Tax expense 153,056 284,813 583,749 768,334 Net Income $ 474,201 $ 513,542 $ 1,677,060 $ 1,416,716 Charge-Offs $ 13 $ 10 $ 122 $ 128 (Recoveries) (3) (2) (10) (6) Net charge-offs $ 10 $ 8 $ 112 $ 122 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.35 $ 0.75 $ 0.96 Common shares outstanding 2,233,820 1,482,975 2,233,820 1,482,975 Dividends declared $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Book value per share $ 19.81 $ 20.58 $ 19.81 20.58 Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.43% 0.63% 0.58% 0.66% Return on average equity 3.99% 7.12% 5.09% 7.52% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99% 1.08% 0.99% 1.08% Nonperforming assets to total loans 1.06% 1.03% 1.06% 1.03% Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 0.06% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 14.03% 12.94% 14.03% 12.94% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.03% 12.94% 14.03% 12.94% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.28% 14.19% 15.28% 14.19% Average equity to average assets 10.32% 9.40% 10.32% 9.40% Net interest margin 3.55% 3.69% 3.64% 3.63% Loan to deposit ratio 91.50% 86.11% 91.50% 86.11%

SOURCE Middletown Valley Bank, Inc.