Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter 2018

Middletown Valley Bank, Inc.

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. (the "Bank") (OTCPink: MNVB) reported record total assets for the third quarter of 2018 of $428.8 million, an increase of $104.1 million (32%) versus third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $474.2 thousand and earnings per share of $0.21 (share count is 750.8 thousand higher in 3Q18 vs. 3Q17,) as compared to net income of $513.5 thousand and earnings per share of $0.35 recorded for the third quarter 2017. The Bank earned $1.7 million with earnings per share of $0.75 for the nine months ended on September 30, 2018, as compared to $1.4 million in earnings and earnings per share of $0.96 for the same period in 2017.

The decrease in third quarter 2018 earnings of $39.2 thousand versus third quarter 2017 was due to a $273.8 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses driven by $89 million in new loan growth and a $674.7 thousand increase in noninterest expense more than offsetting the increases of: $754.5 thousand increase in net interest income, $22.9 thousand increase in noninterest income, and a $131.7 thousand decrease in income taxes. Net interest income year over year increase of $754.4 thousand was driven by average loan balances increasing $86.8 million to $331.2 million, more than offsetting the lower net interest margin (NIM). The Bank made a strategic decision to lengthen our liabilities in the early third quarter 2018 to lock in funding costs ahead of expected future interest rate increases. Income taxes were again positively impacted by the lowered corporate tax rate. Non-interest expense growth was primarily caused by an increase in personnel expenses (73% of increase) and occupancy (11% of increase) as the Bank continues to build out staffing to support the continued growth.   

The ratio of Allowance for loan losses to total loans were 0.99% and 1.08% for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, as the overall loan portfolio continues to see improvement in credit quality. Nonperforming assets to total loans were 1.06% and 1.03% as of September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The balance sheet growth mentioned previously for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was driven by net loan growth of $89.1 million (35%) to $340.2 million, a $7.5 million increase in cash to $24.9 million, and a $6.1 million in increase in investments which were funded by a $83.0 million (28.3%) increase in deposits, $5.0 million in borrowings, and a $13.7 million increase in equity due to the fourth quarter 2017 common equity capital raise and retained earnings. The dividend declared was $0.03 and $0.02 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.  

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Middletown Valley Bank

September 30, 2018

Summary Financials

(dollars in thousands)

Balance Sheet

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Cash

$                24,907

$               17,394

$                   20,053

FHLB Stock

538

255

255

Investments, at market value

48,255

42,133

47,458

Loans, net of Reserve

340,189

251,088

280,183

Fixed assets

5,920

5,499

5,615

Other assets

9,032

8,294

7,660

Total Assets

$              428,841

$             324,663

$                 361,224

Deposits

$              375,411

$             292,444

$                 315,932

Borrowings

5,000

-

-

Other liabilities

4,178

1,701

1,904

Total Liabilities

384,589

294,145

317,836

Equity

45,375

30,766

43,815

Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax

(1,123)

(248)

(427)

Total Equity

44,252

30,518

43,388

Total Liabilities & Equity

$              428,841

$             324,663

$                 361,224

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Income Statement

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Total interest and fee income

$           4,290,135

$          3,052,603

$    11,656,495

$              8,567,327

Total interest expense

781,766

298,745

1,731,391

777,005

Net interest income 

3,508,369

2,753,858

9,925,104

7,790,322

Provision for loan losses

381,913

108,108

563,913

377,903

Net interest income after provision

3,126,456

2,645,750

9,361,191

7,412,419

Other non-interest income

298,443

275,529

869,097

790,692

Other non-interest expense

2,797,642

2,122,924

7,969,479

6,018,061

Pre-merger, pre-tax net income

627,257

798,355

2,260,809

2,185,050

Income taxes

153,056

284,813

583,749

768,334

Net income

$              474,201

$             513,542

$      1,677,060

$              1,416,716

Middletown Valley Bank

Selected Financial Data 

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total Assets 

$           428,841

$          324,663

$

361,224

Loans 

340,189

251,088

280,183

Deposits 

375,411

292,444

315,932

Shareholder's equity 

44,252

30,518

43,388

Nonperforming Assets:

Accruing troubled debt restructures

$                  738

$                 766

$

759

Loans 90 past due and still accruing 

-

-

-

Nonaccrual loans 

3,098

1,841

3,134

Foreclosed properties 

167

167

167

Total nonperforming assets

$               4,003

$              2,774

$

4,060

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Summary of Operating Results 

2018

2017

2018

2017

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net income

$        1,009,170

$          906,463

$      2,824,722

$

2,562,953

Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax

381,913

108,108

563,913

377,903

Tax expense

153,056

284,813

583,749

768,334

Net Income

$           474,201

$          513,542

$      1,677,060

$

1,416,716

Charge-Offs 

$                    13

$                   10

$                122

$

128

(Recoveries)

(3)

(2)

(10)

(6)

Net charge-offs

$                    10

$                     8

$                112

$

122

Per Common Share Data 

Basic earnings per share

$                 0.21

$                0.35

$               0.75

$

0.96

Common shares outstanding 

2,233,820

1,482,975

2,233,820

1,482,975

Dividends declared 

$                 0.03

$                0.02

$               0.09

$

0.06

Book value per share

$               19.81

$              20.58

$             19.81

20.58

Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios

Return on average assets

0.43%

0.63%

0.58%

0.66%

Return on average equity 

3.99%

7.12%

5.09%

7.52%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.99%

1.08%

0.99%

1.08%

Nonperforming assets to total loans

1.06%

1.03%

1.06%

1.03%

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.04%

0.06%

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 

14.03%

12.94%

14.03%

12.94%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 

14.03%

12.94%

14.03%

12.94%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 

15.28%

14.19%

15.28%

14.19%

Average equity to average assets 

10.32%

9.40%

10.32%

9.40%

Net interest margin 

3.55%

3.69%

3.64%

3.63%

Loan to deposit ratio

91.50%

86.11%

91.50%

86.11%

