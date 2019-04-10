MIDMRKT CIO Forum - Vendor Excellence Award Winners - Spring 2019

Best MIDMRKT Solution, Software: Morphisec Finalists : @RISK Technologies & Mimecast

Morphisec : @RISK Technologies & Mimecast Best MIDMRKT Solution, Service: Call One Finalists : ServiceNow & Eclipse

Call One : ServiceNow & Eclipse Best MIDMRKT CIO Forum Newcomer: Symantec & Arctic Wolf Finalists : Autymate

Symantec & Arctic Wolf : Autymate Best MIDMRKT Strategy, Select Sponsor: Darktrace Finalists : Arctic Wolf, Roots Automation & Silver Peak Systems

Darktrace : Arctic Wolf, Roots Automation & Silver Peak Systems Best MIDMRKT Strategy, Elite Sponsor: @RISK Technologies Finalists : Mimecast & Scale Computing

@RISK Technologies : Mimecast & Scale Computing Best in Show | CIO Choice: @Risk Technologies Finalists: Scale Computing & Mimecast

"The honored organizations provide unique and impactful solutions that help success flourish across the midmarket," said Charles Badoian, CEO of MIDMRKT Suite. "We are thrilled to recognize these innovative companies."

The MIDMRKT CIO Forum brought together 120 midmarket IT executives and 40 solution providers for three days of sharing, learning, and networking. Katherine Busey, MIDMKRT Suite President, said, "We are excited to be a conduit for bringing together IT executives and solution providers into a trusted environment where they can collaborate and cultivate innovative ideas."

MIDMRKT Suite is dedicated to serving midmarket IT executives and solution providers through events and online services, centered around thoughtful engagements, strategic resources, and a trusted community. We strategically position midmarket companies with leading and emerging solution providers to form successful partnerships and overcome business challenges. Attendees of our events and members of our online community are vetted by our team, ensuring the value and exclusivity of the community.

CONTACT: Liz Ramey, lramey@midmrkt.com

SOURCE MIDMRKT Suite