Midnight Mission Announces Annual Homeward LA Week of Performances & New Kick Off Event Humanizing the Homeless Crisis in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Homeward LA's pilot year, nearly 300 actors performed in 26 productions of monologues, based on stories from people who have been homeless, humanizing individuals experiencing homelessness and raising about $55,000 for The Midnight Mission.

This year, The Midnight Mission hopes to accomplish even more, once again holding 10-days of Homeward LA performances, highlighting new stories, but also adding different elements, like a special red carpet event to kick things off.

The debut of this year's Homeward LA monologues will happen on Tuesday, April 23rd at The Egyptian Theater with a LIVE celebrity reading.

"The Midnight Mission is proud to partner with Homeward LA in telling stories of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles," says Mike Arnold, President & CEO of The Midnight Mission. "The Midnight Mission's goal is to restore people to self-sufficiency and combat the issues surrounding homelessness. There is no one solution that will end homelessness. It will require all of us working together. Projects like this help improve understanding of the horrors of street life and create bridges for significant transformation. We are so honored to be partnering with the talented writers, actors and those experiencing homelessness who are uniting to raise awareness of the people living on our streets who are hungry and without a home."

In 2019, Homeward LA will occur again from Friday, April 26th to Sunday, May 5th. This time, the plan is to have 50 productions of monologues, based on stories from people who have been homeless, performed all over Los Angeles, with over 5,000 people bearing witness to these stories.

Jason Lesner, founder of Homeward LA explains, "This year we are doubling the size of Homeward LA, reaching more of the community. We'll continue to grow the project until we inspire people to take action against the homeless crisis. Once the community decides homelessness can no longer be tolerated - that we will do whatever it takes to assure everyone has housing - only then can we get creative and be able to figure out the strategies of how to do it."

About Homeward LA:

Homeward LA is an annual citywide event focused on inspiring the community to take action to end the homeless crisis facing Los Angeles. Each year, writers will work with people who have been homeless to develop stories based on their real-life experiences. Then, over a 10-day period, multiple productions of actors will perform these stories in venues all around Los Angeles, bringing the community's attention to the homeless crisis and raising funds for a nonprofit organization fighting this issue. By giving those who are homeless a voice to share stories, Homeward LA seeks to remind the community that those who struggle to find their way home are more than just their homelessness.

About The Midnight Mission:

The Midnight Mission is the oldest continuously operating human service organization in the Los Angeles region. Founded in 1914 and centered in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, The Midnight Mission runs one of the most efficient direct service operations in the country. With only four executive managers throughout its 100-year history, The Midnight Mission has been a consistent beacon of light for those with nowhere else to turn.

Its mission is to offer a bridge to self-sufficiency for people experiencing homelessness through recovery services, counseling, education, training, workforce development and continued care services. To make available the necessities of life to people experiencing homelessness: food, shelter, clothing, personal hygiene needs, and medical care.

