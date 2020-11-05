Midnight Venture Partners Launches New Model for CPG Investment All-Star Roster Redefines Value-Add Capital

They formed Midnight VP to provide true "value-add capital"-- the full support required to achieve smart, scaled growth. Tweet this

"Our team is what will differentiate us in the market. We have assembled a talented cast of leaders with unique experiences and skill-sets that will all be incredible resources for future brand partners," said Midnight VP Co-Founder Ryan Springer.

Midnight VP will pair the CPG expertise of The Touch Agency, a retail sales and marketing powerhouse that has played a role in building some of the most successful brands in the CPG industry, with Red Krypton, investors in and advisors to high-growth, digital-first Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) companies. Midnight VP has also partnered with CapStream Group, an Austin-based group of entrepreneurs and finance professionals focused on advising business owners.

Additional Midnight VP strategic advisors include Ken Meyer, former EVP of Whole Foods, and Brian Goldberg, former CFO of Amplify Snack Brands.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Midnight VP is strategically aligned with investment partners—family offices, consumer-focused funds, and others —eager to capitalize on deal flow consisting of tomorrow's breakout brands. Opportunities will most often be in early funding rounds where Midnight VP feels they have the ability to add the most value. The Midnight VP model has been crafted with total flexibility at its core in an effort to ensure deal structures benefit brand partners and maximize opportunity for mutual success.

About The Touch Agency: Founded in 1998, The Touch Agency has helped build some of the most successful category leaders in the natural marketplace including Emergen-C, Amy's Kitchen, Follow Your Heart, Milkadamia and over 140 other brands in the CPG space. Touch provides retail strategy, retail sales execution, data analytics, trade marketing and more to brands looking to scale quickly and efficiently.

About Red Krypton: Over the past decade, the Red Krypton team has helped scale some of today's fastest-growth Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands and digitize Fortune 500 brands. The firm's diverse talent across brand, content, product-market fit, media, ops and technology helps DTC companies focus on the fundamentals to drive awareness and growth. These factors include the importance of differentiated offers, best-in-class SKUs, optimized marketing mixes and the right conversion metrics to achieve long-term profitability.

About CapStream Group: Capstream Group is a strategic finance advisory firm for business owners, by business owners. A unique vertically integrated firm bringing industry experts and financial professionals together to help early-stage and middle market clients realize maximum value at all stages of their business growth. They provide strategic guidance through their multiple verticals which include CapStream Group Advisors (Consulting), CapStream Group Investment Bank (Transaction Advisory), 7th Street Group (Military and Civilian Management Consulting), and Midnight Venture Partners (CPG Value-Add Capital).

