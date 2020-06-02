Midori Interactive Completes Integration with the TSS Registry to Launch Their First Phase of Fraud Protection

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos Inc. , the provider of trusted, neutral Toll-Free numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry, is pleased to announce the integration of Text Protect®, a proprietary technology developed by Midori Interactive, Inc. into the authoritative registry for text enablement of Toll-Free Numbers, the TSS Registry .

Midori Interactive's proprietary Text Protect® solution enables enterprises and carriers to put a 'padlock' on their Toll-Free Numbers to procure and protect their authorization rights. An alphanumeric PIN is created and associated with the Toll-Free Number, then stored within the TSS Registry to further protect against unauthorized text enablement.

The collaboration began in 2019 on the heels of the FCC's ruling that declared messaging to be an 'informational service.'

"The integrity of Toll-Free Numbers is of the utmost importance," said Ryan Karnas, Somos' Director of Product Management. "Somos is committed to taking the steps necessary to protect these trusted assets for both companies and enterprises."

Today in the TSS Registry, Toll-Free text messaging providers must obtain a subscriber's authorization before text enabling a Toll-Free Number.

"The FCC has ruled that text messaging is an 'informational service.' Whether or not the business has text enabled its Toll-Free Numbers, Text Protect is a secure path for business owners to lock in their authorization rights at the registries and control these valuable brand assets. It's a no brainer," said Noah Rafalko, CEO of Midori Interactive.

"Somos is committed to developing innovative products and services that protect the integrity of Toll-Free Numbers and enhance customer experience. By collaborating with Midori Interactive, we are helping to deliver the tools and advice companies need to empower themselves and succeed in 2020 and beyond," Karnas said. "By leveraging Text Protect within the TSS Registry, we're helping business owners further protect their precious resources against fraudulent activity that could compromise relationships with valued customers."

For more information, visit www.somos.com/textprotect.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a leading provider of trusted registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems.

Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers, and operates the SMS/800 TFN Registry for over 42 Million Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About Midori Interactive, Inc.

Midori Interactive's mission is to help enterprises improve the customer experience by implementing best practice solutions for the messaging channel. Midori solutions are easy to set up and customize so an enterprise can connect, communicate and conduct business in ways their customers now expect. With the proprietary solution Text Protect®, enterprises can put a 'padlock' on their phone numbers to procure and protect their authorization rights. With Midori, the enterprise can then manage and maintain future attributes and make changes such as text enablement and porting. For more information, visit www.midoriinteractive.com.

