MIDsource Announces Agreement With Universal Physicians Just in Time for the Release of FAST HELP

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDsource has announced a partnership with Universal Physicians, LLC under the terms of which MIDsource will provide payment logistics, gateway and managed risk services for credit card and ACH purchases of consumer goods sold in the United States and abroad.

With corporate offices and distribution in North Canton, Ohio, Universal Physicians is primarily focused on developing high-quality safety and health-related products for seniors. FAST HELP, a portable two-way, cellular embedded, medical alert device is the first of several new products slated for release.

"MIDsource makes the payment and integration side seem easy. As far as product development goes, we have been in the engineering and development stages for FAST HELP for nearly two years," said Joseph Frantz, EVP Universal Physicians. "There have been similar products taken to market, however, none that we have seen offer the combined features of FAST HELP. Two years may sound excessive, however, considering FAST HELP can mean the difference between life and death, we feel it was well worth the additional capital expenditure and taking the extra time to launch a product that has real value to our seniors."

MIDsource CEO, Greg Augustine stated, "We have been watching the evolution of FAST HELP for some time and it's refreshing to see a company that cares this much about the consumer experience and performance of their product." He goes on to say, "As we age, safety is a real concern and will drive demand for thoughtfully engineered products such as FAST HELP. Knowing this, we're honored to help Universal Physicians and pleased the integration has been completed on schedule for the November launch."

About MIDsource: (www.gomidsource.com) MIDsource is a global merchant account, payment processing, virtual terminal and gateway provider connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM and alternative payment networks. MIDsource offers payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar and eCommerce transactions. With an extensive network of processing and banking relationships domestically and internationally, we pride ourselves in our ability to obtain direct merchant accounts and processing solutions for merchants worldwide. Media Contact: MIDsource (866) 713-6437

