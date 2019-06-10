Midstate Tool & Supply, Inc. Initiates Succession Plan

ALTOONA, Pa., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midstate Tool & Supply Company, Inc., located in Altoona, PA, is a warehouse distributor servicing the automotive and industrial tool and equipment markets nationally and internationally. They have retained The Lytle Group, a consulting company that provides Strategic HR Solutions to assist them in their succession and leadership transition plan.

Rob Halbritter, Executive Vice President of Sales stated, "As we begin our leadership transition, we will initially focus on adding a Vice President of Sales and Marketing to our team so I can assist with that transition".

Barry Halbritter, Company President stated, "Our company has been extremely successful in serving a large client base of more than 335 U.S. based leading brand manufacturers in the automotive and industrial tool and equipment market. We could not have achieved our success without the commitment of our dedicated employees and our valued customers. We want to position the company for future growth and continued success. To help us achieve those goals, we will also be promoting a valued member of our leadership team to the newly created position of VP of Operations and Finance. In addition, my brother Rob and my wife Marlene will be joining me on a newly created Board of Directors so that we can continue to provide broad oversight and direction to the company going forward."

According to Barry Halbritter, "We are investing in this succession planning process to ensure that our employees can continue to grow and prosper personally and professionally, and that we can continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers."

