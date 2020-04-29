Midtown Medical Center Launches Telemedicine Solution for Patient Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midtown Medical Center (MMC) has announced that current patients now have access to a new telemedicine care platform, via mobile phone or computer to speak with an MMC doctor at no additional cost. Telemedicine gives patients real-time access to medical professionals and healthcare providers during the coronavirus outbreak, all from the comfort of their home.

The following statement was released by Dr. Mark Schwaiger, CEO of Midtown Medical Center:

"At Midtown Medical Center, we see telemedicine as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19. Telemedicine solutions put first the safety, comfort, and trust of our patients along with our on-site team of medical professionals. With this new solution, patient care and recovery won't skip a beat. We believe it's our sworn duty to provide for our patients, partners, and professionals with safe healthcare options during the COVID-19."

Medical professionals and healthcare providers will be able to evaluate patients remotely, in real-time, for their initial medical consultation. This allows patients to receive personalized medical care from any location with Wi-Fi or a high-speed cellular connection, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

How to access telemedicine as an MMC patient?

Step one: Call 615-560-9218. Call MMC if you are an existing patient or a new patient to see if you qualify to access telemedicine with a trusted doctor.

Step two: Access a HIPAA Compliant Portal. Eligible patients can easily connect with a trusted doctor with a simple link click.

Step three: Schedule your doctor's appointment. Patients can schedule a time and date to speak with a trusted MMC doctor.

According to tn.gov, HIPAA Privacy Notices, in keeping compliance with the state of Tennessee HIPAA regulations, telemedicine is currently restricted to existing patients only. Future patients must contact the Midtown Medical Center office to participate. Not all clinical scenarios may be appropriate for telemedicine calls. In-person evaluations may still be necessary to establish a diagnosis or initiate treatment and maintain recovery.

About Midtown Medical Center

Midtown Medical Center brings decades of accident injury diagnosis, treatment, and on-going care to patients who have suffered from accidental injury. Our network of doctors, specialists, and medical staff have partnered with best-in-class chiropractors who specialize in the care and treatment for accidents associated with: automobile, motorcycle, Uber Lyft, slip-and-fall, or work-related incidents. Midtown Medical is committed to helping patients recover.

