Midway Dental Powers New Illinois State Dental Society Partnership Bringing up to 30% Supply Savings to Dentists

Why Did ISDS chose to endorse IDS? ISDS is captivated by IDS' proven savings and their no-risk model to rally independent dentists and leverage their collective buying power to drive down the cost of merchandise and equipment to level the playing field in an increasingly corporate dental market. What Brian Heyndrickx, Dr. Rick Romenesko, Dr. Michael Romenesko and Jordan Herbert have co-founded is something to behold. With no membership fees , dentists can simply switch their ordering through IDS contracts and generate immediate savings. IDS proves through transparent data that their members easily save in the double-digit percentages when adding up the sum of purchases against their recent prior spends. Furthermore, the more members that sign up, the greater the savings members can come to expect. Finally, IDS is willing to present the program to all study clubs and component dental organizations in Illinois to get the grassroots movement started.

How did they accomplish these staggering results with this model?

IDS took time to vet out industry alliances that would permanently establish their ability to cut costs for dentists across the country. The biggest piece of the puzzle was their partnership with Midway Dental, an up-and-coming distributor that is also disrupting the dental market. While others scoffed at discounting independent dentists with DSO-level pricing, Midway, which maintains a tight vision towards the market's approaching horizon, decided to exclusively partner with IDS.

We have more to cover below, but in case you were already drawn to a no-cost membership that brings unparalleled savings to your business. A membership application can be filled out at:

Independent-ds.com/isdsjoin

