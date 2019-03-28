WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Midwest-CBK-Recalls-Baby-Rattle-Socks-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Baby Rattle Socks

Hazard: Small ornaments can detach from the socks, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled socks away from children and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Midwest-CBK at 800-394-4225 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 22,600 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves various styles of Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair. The socks are 100% cotton and have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark. The socks were sold in children's sizes 0 to 12 months

Incidents/Injuries: Midwest-CBK has received one incident of the rattle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Boutique gift stores nationwide from October 2017 through December 2018 for about $10

Importer/Distributor: Midwest-CBK, LLC, of Cannon Falls, Minn.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/68812r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-092

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

