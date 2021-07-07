Midwest Equipment and AuctionTime Provide Fast Turnaround, Strong Selling Prices for Major Contractor

Swisher knew that an online auction would bring the best return for the customer given the short turnaround time. He had also witnessed several months' worth of record-breaking selling prices on AuctionTime.com. Midwest sold the customer's entire package on the platform's June 23rd and 30th sales.

The results on AuctionTime.com were strong. Midwest Equipment's auctions attracted bidders from four continents, bringing in $1.1 million in total sales.

"With help from AuctionTime, we are able to short-cycle equipment and achieve good prices," Swisher said. "The customer maintains their equipment very well, which has a big reflection in the price of their equipment. Also, we strive to ensure our listings are the best quality possible so our buyers know exactly what they are buying."

"Because of our sales cycle and weekly auctions, we were able to not only accommodate the customer's time frame, but also to exceed expectations with values," said Matt Sterup, manager, Machinery Trader Contractor Sales.

Below are some highlights from the sales for AuctionTime.com and Midwest Equipment.

Midwest Equipment Auction Package Highlights

Caterpillar 324EL

Sold Price: $60,600 (USD)

View Auction Result

2008 Caterpillar 320DLRR

Sold Price: $55,000 (USD)

View Auction Result

2012 Deere 290G LC

Sold Price: $54,000 (USD)

View Auction Result

2011 Deere 200D LC

Sold Price: $53,100 (USD)

View Auction Result

2011 Caterpillar 324DL

Sold Price: $50,800 (USD)

View Auction Result

2007 Deere 350D LC

Sold Price: $38,200 (USD)

View Auction Result

2009 Deere 270D LC

Sold Price: $38,200 (USD)

View Auction Result

Sell with AuctionTime.com

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

[email protected]

800-334-7443

402-479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com