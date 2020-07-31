Midwest Hemp Coalition Building Awareness and Advocating for the Hemp Economy

CHICAGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Hemp Coalition is continuing the mission of the Illinois Chapter of the National Hemp Industries Association (HIA) after the sudden, unexpected, and deeply disappointing decision by the HIA to close their State Chapters Program. As the Midwest Hemp Coalition, the organization will have the unique opportunity to help grow and advocate for the hemp market, in Illinois, as well as the entire Midwest region. Hemp became legal as part of the 2018 US Farm Bill and is used widely in healthcare, food and beverage, personal care, textile and many other industries. The global hemp market was estimated to be 4.71 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 15.8%. Currently, 9 out of 12 states within the Midwest region have active hemp commercial or research programs.

In support of hemp producers and advocates, The Midwest Hemp Coalition is excited to extend an honorary membership to all 2020 members of the IL-HIA Chapter. The Midwest Hemp Coalition is also reaching out to all lapsed and pending members with a special two-year membership for the price of one. In addition, they are offering newly reduced membership levels for veterans, students, and qualifying social equity applicants.

"Our mission is to increase accessibility and opportunity in the hemp industry through advocacy and diverse community connections. The industry and the Coalition's activities are particularly important in the current pandemic and recession," said Kalee Hooghkirk, Coalition President and owner of United Hemp Co in West Dundee, Illinois. "Partnering with other supporters is extremely important to us. The Midwest Hemp Coalition welcomes people from all aspects of our industry with a focus on creating space for minorities and women who historically have been disproportionately represented within the hemp and cannabis industry."

The Midwest Hemp Coalition is eager to connect with legislators, educators, advocates, and business partners across the Midwest to strengthen and unify the regional hemp market. As the Coalition expands, it looks for opportunities to collaborate with associations across the country with similar missions including other former HIA Chapters and new hemp organizations. To join, learn more, and get involved, please visit the Coalition's new website: www.midwesthempcoalition.com.

