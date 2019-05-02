Midwest Living's 2019 Road Rally Hits the Road to Ohio

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the nation's largest brand-powered food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, engaging over 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, today announced the kickoff of Midwest Living's third annual "Road Rally," an editorial road trip that explores the wide range of culture, food, history, and nature in one Midwest state. This year's road trip will take place in Ohio and is produced in partnership with TourismOhio, Ohio's tourism office.

This year's Road Rally will cover nearly 400 miles of Ohio over five days of travel with an itinerary that mixes arts/entertainment and professional sports with pop culture, culinary experiences and hands-on historical tours. Midwest Living editors, including Editorial Content Director Kylee Krizmanic, will hit the road to find some of the state's most distinctive urban travel experiences, with the resulting editorial package featured in Midwest Living's July/August 2019 issue.

"When it comes to covering new destinations for our readers, you'll never find us writing blindly from our desks," says Editorial Content Director Kylee Krizmanic. "We're on the ground, among the locals and really immersing ourselves into the culture of that place. That approach is what inspired our Road Rally franchise and why it's been so successful. We're excited to partner with TourismOhio this year to bring our readers a true taste of Ohio's vibrant cities."

Themed "Vibrant Cities," the five-day road trip begins in Cincinnati, then moves through Dayton, Columbus, and Akron and concludes in Cleveland. The itinerary consists of fan favorites including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the house from "A Christmas Story" (complete with leg lamp) in Cleveland, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and dinner at the Pine Club in Dayton, Stan Hywett Hall & Gardens in Akron, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the 21c Museum Hotel in Cincinnati and National Veterans Memorial and Museum as well as an autonomous car ride from Smart Columbus, winner of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Smart City Challenge, in Columbus.

"We are excited for the Midwest Living editorial team to get a taste of Ohio's distinctive urban arts, culture, cuisine, family fun and more," said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. "Our Ohio. Find It Here. brand showcases Ohio's many diverse, world-class experiences that bring friends and families closer together with memories that will last a lifetime. We hope this road trip will inspire millions more readers to make Ohio their next travel destination of choice."

Tourism is an important part of the Ohio economy, with tourism marketing programs helping generate 219 million visits to Ohio and $44 billion in sales in 2017, according to TourismOhio.

The first annual Road Rally in 2017 covered Indiana, while last year's Road Rally toured South Dakota. The 2019 Road Rally editorial package, sponsored by Progressive Insurance, includes the road trip itinerary, highlights from the editors, and recommendations for restaurants, sightseeing, music, and more. Follow the Road Rally on @midwestlivingmag with #MWLRoadRally2019.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT TOURISMOHIO

TourismOhio, operating within the State of Ohio's Development Services Agency, works to ensure Ohio is positioned as a destination of choice, enriching lives through authentic travel experiences. The branding Ohio. Find It Here. supports Ohio's $44 billion tourism industry. For more, visit Ohio.org.

