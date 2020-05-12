Midwest Metal & Supply Partners with the GreenSky® Program for Consumer Financing in Response to COVID-19

CASCADE, Iowa, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Metal & Supply has announced a new consumer financing program designed to give qualified customers access to competitive financing offers. Armed with a variety of lending options provided by the GreenSky® Program,* Midwest Metal can help consumers more easily afford to build a new metal building or re-skin an older one in these pandemic-affected times.

Midwest Metals has steel on hand for immediate projects Midwest Metals can bend steel to any shape needed for a project

"We are always looking for ways to help our customers afford the metal building materials that they want and need," said Bryon Schueller, General Manager of Midwest Metal & Supply. "With the economic issues caused by Covid-19, flexible and affordable financing helps alleviate budget concerns, providing farmers and homeowners with access to our most advanced solutions."

Through the GreenSky® Program, Midwest Metal & Supply is now offering point-of-sale credit to their customers using a mobile app, online or by phone. Most customers will receive a credit decision within seconds.

"Financing a project used to be a long, arduous and painful process. GreenSky's new technology-based consumer lending program makes it fast, easy and affordable. Offering financing that meets the customer's specific needs can increase the options available for a new building or an upgrade," Mr. Schueller said. "It's truly a win-win program, with solid benefits for Midwest Metal & Supply and our consumers."

Customers interested in applying for financing should contact Midwest Metal at (844) 862-7626 to learn more, or visit the website at https://www.midwestmetalandsupply.com/

About Midwest Metal & Supply

Located in Cascade, Iowa, Midwest Metal & Supply serves the Tri-state area, including Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, with quality steel building components, parts and accessories, and provides delivery to job sites throughout the area. For more information go to https://www.midwestmetalandsupply.com/

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. GreenSky's highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables over 17,000 merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky's technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since GreenSky's inception, over 3 million consumers have financed over $22 billion of commerce using its paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

*Subject to credit approval. GreenSky® Program is a program name for certain consumer credit plans extended by participating lenders to borrowers for the purchase of goods and/or services from participating merchants. Participating lenders are federally insured, equal opportunity lender banks. GreenSky® is a registered trademark of GreenSky, LLC. GreenSky Servicing, LLC services the loans on behalf of participating lenders. NMLS #1416362

Contact: Angie Oberbroeckling (319) 480-4443 [email protected]

SOURCE Midwest Metal & Supply

Related Links

https://www.midwestmetalandsupply.com

