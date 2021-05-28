Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Expands to Joliet

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR), the highest ranked orthopedic program in Illinois and #5 in the nation*, will open its 7th Chicago area full-service clinic later this year. MOR physicians, who are the official team doctors for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Chicago Dogs, and Joffrey Ballet, will provide their high-quality care to orthopedic and spine patients at a newly constructed, 15,000 square feet, state-of-the-art facility located at 963 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet. Including the MOR physical therapy-only locations, the new Joliet facility brings the group's number of Chicago area locations to 13.

"We are excited to be more accessible to our patients in the southwest suburbs," explains Dr. Brian Cole, MOR Managing Partner. "The Joliet area is a natural fit for our continued growth in the Chicago suburbs."

The MOR facility will include 16 patient exam rooms, a cast room, physical therapy, occupational therapy, MRI and X-ray imaging, and durable medical equipment services. Physicians representing all orthopedic specialties and experienced physical therapists will treat patients at this new location.

The official clinic opening date for patients, planned for late fall of this year, will be announced soon.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

MOR offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic care including advanced imaging, physical and occupational therapy, and sports performance services. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They treat patients with orthopedic and spine conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 5 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has 6 full-service locations in Chicago, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, Munster, IN, and coming soon to Joliet. MOR's physicians oversee 6 additional stand-alone physical therapy clinics located in Bensenville, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, and Park Ridge. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES. Follow us on Facebook: @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush, Instagram: @mor_docs, or Twitter: @mor_docs.

*U.S. World News & Report 2020 "Best Orthopedics Hospitals Ranking"

