Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Safely Expands Patient Care at all Locations

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago area patients who have been living with pain due to musculoskeletal conditions during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order can now safely receive treatment at all Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) locations as well as at home. MOR has resumed regular clinic hours at its nine locations, will begin elective surgery within state guidelines, and continues to provide care via telemedicine appointments.

MOR has implemented CDC-recommended protocols at its Illinois and Indiana orthopedic and physical/occupational therapy locations – plus additional measures. These extra steps serve to protect patients and staff, and allow clinicians to continue to provide essential, high-quality orthopedic care safely.

Some of the safety measures include:

Patient and staff temperature screening upon arrival

Limited visitor policy

Social distancing within facilities and waiting areas

Additional waiting areas created to properly adhere to social distancing recommendations

Mandatory mask policy for patients, doctors and staff

Extensive facility cleaning

Hand sanitizer available throughout all facilities

Starting May 11, elective surgeries can be performed in hospitals and surgery centers on a case-by-case basis, according to Illinois Governor Pritzker. MOR physicians are working in tandem with its surgical locations to provide pain relief as soon as possible. Approved orthopedic surgeries include spine, joint replacement, sports injuries, foot/ankle, hand/wrist, and pediatric. Scheduling these surgeries should be discussed with an MOR physician. For more information on approved elective surgeries, see the Illinois Department of Public Health criteria here.

The successful use of telemedicine appointments will continue for orthopedic, physical and occupational therapy patients. This convenient option is available to limit in-person interaction and for the comfort of patients who are still unsure about leaving their homes during this time. Learn more about this option here.

